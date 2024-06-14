Virginia vs. North Carolina Live Updates | College World Series
No. 12 Virginia (46-15) is set to face No. 4 North Carolina (47-14) in the opening game of the 2024 College World Series on Friday at 2pm (ESPN) at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below.
Note: most recent updates are at the top of the page in reverse chronological order. Refresh the page for updates.
Pregame Information
Virginia Starting Lineup
SS Griff O'Ferrall (.332)
DH Ethan Anderson (.333)
RF Casey Saucke (.343)
1B Henry Ford (.339)
C Jacob Ference (.354)
LF Harrison Didawick (.297)
2B Henry Godbout (.370)
3B Eric Becker (.363)
CF Bobby Whalen (.370)
SP: LHP Evan Blanco (3.69 ERA)
North Carolina Starting Lineup
CF Vance Honeycutt (.314)
LF Casey Cook (.339)
1B Parks Harber (.341)
RF Anthony Donofrio (.338)
3B Gavin Gallaher (.337)
C Luke Stevenson (.283)
DH Alberto Osuna (.385)
2B Alex Madera (.301)
SS Colby Wilkerson (.282)
SP: RHP Jason DeCaro (3.89 ERA)
The winner of this game will take on the winner of No. 1 Tennessee/No. 8 Florida State (Friday at 7pm) in the winner's bracket game on Sunday at 7pm, while the losers of the two games will play an elimination game on Sunday at 2pm. Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida State will play a regional-style, double-elimination tournament until one team is left standing to advance to the CWS finals.
Today's game is set to start at 2pm and will be televised on ESPN.
The umpires for today's game are Scott Cline (HP), Mike Morris (1B), Kellen Levy (2B), and David Uyl (3B).
Read a full preview of Virginia baseball at the 2024 College World Series here: PREVIEW: Virginia Baseball Opens 2024 College World Series vs. UNC Friday
See score updates for every game of the 2024 College World Series here.