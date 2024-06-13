Cavaliers Now

VIDEO: UVA Players Preview 2024 College World Series | Virginia Baseball

Hear what Evan Blanco, Casey Saucke, Bobby Whalen, and Jay Woolfolk had to say ahead of the 2024 College World Series

Matt Newton

Jay Woolfolk talks about the Virginia baseball team playing at the 2024 College World Series.
Jay Woolfolk talks about the Virginia baseball team playing at the 2024 College World Series.

For the third time in the last four years, Virginia is among the final eight teams headed to Omaha to contend for the 2024 NCAA Baseball National Championship at the College World Series. The No. 12 seed Cavaliers are set to face ACC rival and No. 4 overall seed North Carolina in the opening game of the 2024 College World Series on Friday at 2pm (ESPN) at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Before the team departed from Charlottesville to make the 1,186-mile trip to Omaha, the media had a chance to interview individual players as well as head coach Brian O'Connor to get the team's thoughts on the upcoming College World Series. Watch the video below to hear from sophomore left-handed pitcher Evan Blanco, junior right fielder Casey Saucke, graduate center fielder Bobby Whalen, and junior right-handed pitcher Jay Woolfolk:

Watch the video below to hear what Virginia head coach Brian O'Connor had to say about his team's latest trip to his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska:

The winner of Friday's game between Virginia and North Carolina will take on the winner of No. 1 Tennessee/No. 8 Florida State in the winner's bracket game on Sunday at 7pm, while the losers of those two games will meet in an elimination game on Sunday at 2pm. UVA, UNC, FSU, and Tennessee will play out a regional-style, double-elimination bracket until one team is left standing to advance to the College World Series finals.

Click here to see the complete bracket and schedule for the 2024 College World Series.

Updated bracket for the 2024 College World Series.
Updated bracket for the 2024 College World Series.

Read more about how Virginia made it to Omaha for the third time in the last four years here: 3 College World Series Appearances in 4 Years: How Virginia Got Back to Omaha

