No. 5 Virginia vs. LIU Live Updates | NCAA Women's Lacrosse
No. 5 Virginia hosts LIU at Klöckner Stadium for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. See full play-by-play and live analysis of the game in the thread below. Updates are in reverse chronological order with the most recent events at the top.
Virginia 6, LIU 1 | Second Quarter
Virginia 6, LIU 1 | End of the First Quarter
Out of the timeout, Jenna DiNardo spun her way past two defenders to bury her first goal of the day. On the defensive end, Josephson now has three saves as Virginia leads LIU 6-1 at the end of the quarter
Virginia 5, LIU 1 | Q1 2:18
Virginia wins its fifth straight draw leading to Alaimo feeding Abby Manalang for a goal. Alaimo is penalized for a minute but the Hoos stand tall with Mel Josephson picking up her first save of the game. On the other side LIU goalie Mylie Norton has three saves so far.
Virginia went man-down a second time with Lara Kology receiving a green card, but the Virginia defense once again closed out. In need of an answer offensively, Alaimo found Gabby Laverghetta for a score. Alaimo has one goal and three assists.
Virginia 3, LIU 1 | Q1 10:47
Galica gives Virginia possession once again but the Hoos are unable to capitalize. LIU pulls off a successful clear through an aggressive Virginia ride and is able to capitalize with a goal from Pierson Schuchart. In response, Virginia's Addi Foster scores immediately on a feed from Alaimo.
Virginia 2, LIU 0 | Q1 12:59
Galica earns her second draw control of the day before Madison Alaimo gives the Hoos a 2-0 lead with a question mark dodge.
Virginia 1, LIU 0 | Q1 13:13
Kate Galica won the opening draw. Two minutes later, Payton Sfreddo found nylon with a dodge down the right alley to give the Hoos a 1-0 lead.
Due to inclement weather, the game is set to start at 3:37 pm rather than the original 3 pm start time.
For a preview of Virginia's NCAA Tournament: NCAA Tournament Preview: How Far Will Virginia Women's Lacrosse Advance?
Pregame Notes
- Kate Galica was named a second team All-American by USA Lacrosse this past week
- Galicia set both the Virginia single-game and single-season records in draw controls this season
- She leads the ACC in draws, ranking 11th in the nation at 9.41 per game
- Madison Alaimo leads the Hoos in points with 20 goals and 49 assists
- Last time out the Cavaliers fell to Boston College in the ACC quarterfinals