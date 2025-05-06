NCAA Tournament Preview: How Far Will Virginia Women's Lacrosse Advance?
It's tournament time, with Virginia women's lacrosse earning the fifth seed in this year's NCAA tournament. They are set to host LIU this Friday at 3 pm. If they win, they will face the winner of Duke and James Madison on Sunday at 1 pm, two teams the Cavaliers both defeated in the regular season. That said, here are four things to know about UVA WLAX headed into the postseason:
Kate Galica is the ACC's Midfielder of the Year
Galica (No. 5) has been dominant all year for the Hoos and is a critical reason for their success in 2025. Only a sophomore, Galicia set both the Virginia single-game and single-season records in draw controls this season. Currently, she leads the ACC in draws, ranking 11th in the nation at 9.41 per game. Galica is also the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer with 40 goals this season.
If Virginia wants to go far in the NCAA tournament, Galica will be vital in powering the Cavaliers to their first Final Four since 2014.
The Virginia Offense Starts with Madison Alaimo
When analyzing the Hoos this season, Alaimo has served as Virginia's quarterback with 49 assists while also adding 20 goals. Alaimo is the spark plug for the Hoos offense as she is often the catalyst for initiating offense alongside goal scorers Jenna DiNardo, Addi Foster, and Galica, who have 46, 36, and 40 goals, respectively. Look for Alaimo (No. 16) to start the Virginia offense from x.
Virginia has an attainable path to the Final Four
Despite Virginia making the NCAA tournament for the 29th straight year, they haven't made it to the Final Four since 2014. This year, in Sonia LaMonica's second year, the Hoos have a decent shot to return to Memorial Day weekend.
If the Hoos can cruise past LIU for the second straight year, they will face a familiar foe, Duke or James Madison. Virginia defeated both of these squads in the regular season by comfortable margins, showing that if the Cavaliers play at their best, they are more than capable of defeating the Blue Devils and Dukes, especially with a home crowd in support. To add, Virginia has not lost at home since February 26th.
If Virginia can defend its home turf, the Cavs will likely face Stanford or Florida for a spot in the NCAA Final Four. Both games will be revenge games for the Hoos, who fell to Stanford 13-7 back in February, and Florida, who defeated Virginia last season in the quarterfinals. That said, the path is attainable to return to Memorial Day weekend.
Developing Stars Shine for the Hoos
This season's team has been defined by its youth that is headed by a sophomore class of Kate Galica, Madison Alaimo, Addi Foster, and Jenna DiNardo, who are the Hoos top four-point producers this year. Behind them, freshman Payton Sfreddo, Gabby LaVerghetta, and Alex Reilly all pull up the rear of Virginia's production, providing notable contributions in their first year of collegiate lacrosse. To add, goalie Mel Josephson is only a junior, giving Virginia a strong core for future years.
This postseason will continue to provide valuable experience for this young team while giving Virginia one of its best teams in a long time.
The road to glory starts this Friday at 3 pm at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.
