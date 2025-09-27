PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's Massive Upset over FSU
The Virginia football program looks to be in one of the best places it has been in years. An offense spearheaded by dual-threat star Chandler Morris has looked overall unstoppable. The Hoo's offense out-dueled the Tommy Castellanos-led Seminole offense for another historic upset over FSU at Scott Stadium. This Virginia team could be one of the best in the entire ACC and should probably be ranked after this win but we will wait and see.
PFF (Pro Football Focus) has released its grades for Friday's game. Let's take a look at how the Cavaliers graded out, with snap counts in parentheses.
Offense
1. WR Eli Wood - 89.0 (9)
2. RB Xavier Brown - 79.6 (16)
3. WR Kameron Courtney - 74.6 (7)
4. TE Sage Ennis - 73.0 (42)
5. QB Chandler Morris - 72.0 (86)
6. WR Trell Harris - 68.7 (75)
7. RB J'Mari Taylor - 68.3 (61)
8. WR Jahmal Edrine - 67.6 (75)
9. LG Noah Josey - 65.1 (86)
10. RG Drake Metcalf - 61.4 (86)
11. RT Jack Witmer - 60.2 (86)
12. RT Ben York - 60.0 (1)
12. TE John Rogers - 6.0 (1)
14. WR Cam Ross - 59.1 (67)
15. LT McKale Boley - 57.9 (86)
16. RG Kevin Wigenton II - 57.1 (86)
17. RB Harrison Waylee - 56.6 (9)
18. WR Jayden Thomas - 55.7 (11)
19. WR Suderian Harrison - 48.4 (1)
20. TE Dakota Twitter - 47.3 (55)
Head coach Tony Elliott praised his offense after the incredible home win but emphasized there is always room for improvement.
"When you play in games like that, it's hard to be clean when you're playing against really, really good opponents...We're going to look at the tape, and we'll get back in on Sunday, and we'll evaluate everything like we do, just as if we hadn't won the game. We're going to be very critical. We're going to try and go get better."
Defense
1. DB Devin Neal - 79.2 (43)
2. DL Jahmeer Carter - 72.1 (38)
3. DB Ja'Son Prevard - 71.4 (83)
4. DE Fisher Carmac - 69.8 (48)
5. LB Mitchell Melton - 66.5 (62)
6. LB Caleb Hardy - 65.8 (3)
7. DB Christian Charles - 64.7 (40)
8. DT Anthony Britton - 64.3 (17)
8. DT Hunter Osborne - 64.3 (33)
10. DE Daniel Rickert - 60.4 (36)
11. DB Donavon Platt - 59.7 (69)
12. DT Jacob Holmes - 59.5 (36)
13. LB James Jackson - 59.2 (58)
14. DB Ethan Minter - 55.8 (78)
15. DB Jordan Robinson - 53.7 (65)
16. LB Maddox Marcellus - 52.2 (25)
17. LB Kam Robinson - 51.8 (80)
18. DT Jason Hammond - 51.5 (42)
19. DB Emmanuel Karnley - 51.1 (32)
20. DB Antonio Clary - 50.9 (5)
21. DT Cazeem Moore - 44.3 (20)
Elliott also gave props to his defensive unit as they held their own against one of the nation's most prolific offenses on Friday.
"That's number one offense in the country, right? And they've scored 70 or 60, and they beat Alabama. All we wanted to do was find a way to get enough stops to give our offense one or two more possessions than the other team. We'll go back to work, we'll fix it, we'll find ways to get better. But at the end of the day, when we needed stops, they got us to stop so that we can can find a way to score more points than the opponent."