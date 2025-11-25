Predicting Where Virginia Will Land in the Latest CFP Rankings
Last week, the Virginia Cavaliers found themselves ranked at No. 19 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Coming off a bye week, it isn't likely that they will see much movement in the rankings, but the committee could move them up a spot or two.
Our prediction is that UVA will move up one spot to No. 18 this week. Having spent two consecutive weeks at No. 19, Virginia, is likely to find a new placement. Moving up, even just one spot, would give them more credibility heading into their regular-season finale against Virginia Tech on Saturday. Winning this matchup would allow them to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship.
Of course, rankings aren't the end-all be-all, but they are quite telling at this point in the season. UVA is far from being in a terrible position. After having several upsets throughout their 2025 campaign, this has truly been a remarkable season for the Cavaliers, and they're not done yet.
UVA's Plays Shine
What is undoubtedly helping Virginia climb in the rankings are the coaches behind their plays. Although the players execute the given plays, the coaches are behind the blueprints, conjuring up the Cavaliers' next moves.
Head coach Tony Elliott never fails to acknowledge the positive impact that his coaching staff has on the program each week. During his postgame press conference two weeks ago after defeating the Blue Devils, Elliott stated:
"Yeah, they're, I mean, they're doing a great job of putting together outstanding plans and more importantly, the players understand the plans to be able to go out and execute, and then that builds confidence, and then the guys can go out there and win the one-on-one competitive plays, like I thought Karnley made some really good competitive plays. So the coaches helped him get in position, but then, you know, he's got to go execute, and he did. So I think that's what you're seeing, is that the guys have a ton of confidence in the plan. They got a ton of confidence in the technical coaching that they're getting, so they can go out and just execute and have fun."
While college football programs across the nation await the release of the latest CFP rankings, they can't lose focus on their matchups this week, and that includes Virginia, more so now than ever. There's a lot at stake for the Cavaliers, with little time left to prepare.