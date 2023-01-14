De'Andre Hunter Drops 25 Points in Hawks' Win Over Pacers

De'Andre Hunter is back and better than ever.

After missing three games with an ankle sprain at the end of December, Hunter has been on a tear over the first couple of weeks of the new year, scoring in double figures in each of the six games since his return.

On Friday night, De'Andre Hunter had perhaps his best performance of the season, matching a season-high with 25 points and matching a career-high with six three-pointers made to help the Atlanta Hawks take down the Indiana Pacers 113-111.

The Hawks trailed the Pacers by nine points with nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter. That's when Hunter checked back into the game and, behind his stellar play on both ends of the floor, the Hawks rallied to get back into the game. In a pivotal sequence with six minutes to go, Hunter knocked down threes on back-to-back possessions to put the Hawks back in the lead.

In the end, the Hawks won on a tip-in putback from John Collins that just barely beat the buzzer, giving Atlanta an exhilarating 113-111 victory.

De'Andre Hunter finished with 25 points, three rebounds, and an assist and was +8 in 34 minutes played. He knocked down eight of his 16 shots from the floor and matched a career-high with six threes on just nine attempts.

Hunter and the Hawks, who are currently 9th in the Eastern Conference standings at 20-22, will play at the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

