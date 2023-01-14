Skip to main content
De'Andre Hunter Drops 25 Points in Hawks' Win Over Pacers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

De'Andre Hunter Drops 25 Points in Hawks' Win Over Pacers

Hunter tied a season-high with 25 points to help the Atlanta Hawks take down the Indiana Pacers on Friday night
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

De'Andre Hunter is back and better than ever. 

After missing three games with an ankle sprain at the end of December, Hunter has been on a tear over the first couple of weeks of the new year, scoring in double figures in each of the six games since his return. 

On Friday night, De'Andre Hunter had perhaps his best performance of the season, matching a season-high with 25 points and matching a career-high with six three-pointers made to help the Atlanta Hawks take down the Indiana Pacers 113-111. 

The Hawks trailed the Pacers by nine points with nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter. That's when Hunter checked back into the game and, behind his stellar play on both ends of the floor, the Hawks rallied to get back into the game. In a pivotal sequence with six minutes to go, Hunter knocked down threes on back-to-back possessions to put the Hawks back in the lead. 

In the end, the Hawks won on a tip-in putback from John Collins that just barely beat the buzzer, giving Atlanta an exhilarating 113-111 victory. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

De'Andre Hunter finished with 25 points, three rebounds, and an assist and was +8 in 34 minutes played. He knocked down eight of his 16 shots from the floor and matched a career-high with six threes on just nine attempts. 

Hunter and the Hawks, who are currently 9th in the Eastern Conference standings at 20-22, will play at the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. 

Stay up to date on all the former Virginia athletes playing at the professional level here: Pro Hoos on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (68) looks on during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium.
Pro Hoos

Hoos in the NFL Playoffs: UVA Alums Playing on Wild-Card Weekend

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) drives to the basket as Florida State Seminoles guard Tom House (12) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball at Florida State Game Preview, Score Prediction

By Matt Newton
Haley Hopkins and Alexa Spaanstra celebrate after a goal during the Virginia women's soccer game against Fairleigh Dickinson at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

Spaanstra & Hopkins Drafted Back-to-Back in First Round of NWSL Draft

By Matt Newton
Taylor Valladay handles the ball during the Virginia women's basketball game against North Carolina at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

North Carolina Rallies in 4th Quarter, Hands Virginia First Home Loss

By Kathleen Boyce
Houston offensive line transfer Ugonna Nnanna commits to the Virginia Cavaliers football program.
Football

Virginia Lands Transfer Commitment From Houston Offensive Lineman

By Matt Newton
Blake Buchanan, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia's Blake Buchanan Nominated for McDonald's All American Game

By Matt Newton
UVA women's basketball commits Olivia McGhee and Kymora Johnson.
All Sports

UVA Signees McGhee and Johnson Named McDonald's All American Nominees

By Matt Newton
Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at Capital One Arena.
Pro Hoos

Anthony Gill Tallies New Career-High, Former Hoos Shine Across the NBA

By Matt Newton