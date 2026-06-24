Ranking Virginia basketball's top 10 high school recruits of all time

Today, we're going to be diving into Virginia basketball's top 10 prep-level recruits of all time. Though Wahoo Nation is undoubtedly familiar with most of them, there are definitely a couple of guys here who could've been forgotten about.

Note: Rankings are based off of 247Sports.com's historical recruiting database.

Honestly, not much has to be said here. Diakite comes in at No.1, and for good reason. He was an elite rim-protector at UVA and led the program to its first-ever National Championship win over Texas Tech in 2019. Though he had an incredibly successful and memorable career in Charlottesville, he didn't do much in the NBA.

Diakite now plays oversees for Saski Baskonia in the EuroLeague.

Abdur-Rahim was a classic "what if" recruit for Virginia, coming in as a highly sought-after blue-chip forward. He struggled as a freshman after recovering from a foot injury that he suffered in high school, and only played in 8 total games for Tony Bennett before transferring to Georgia in 2021. He ended up being a solid bench player for the Bulldogs but never lived up to is recruiting hype.

Abdur-Rahim now plays in the G-League for the Oklahoma City Blue.

Jerome is undoubtedly one of, if not the greatest, point guards in Cavaliers history. He was the main facilitator on Virginia's 2019 National Championship team, and he ended up being a finalist for the prestigious Bob Cousy Award the same year.

He finished his UVA career with a record of 77-6 as the team's starting point guard, and will forever be remembered for his contributions to Virginia basketball. Jerome went on to be a solid rotational guard for multiple NBA teams, and currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Huff was another member of the famous 2016 class alongside Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy. Though he wasn't as prominent on the National Championship squad (backup center), he still made a mark with his elite-level defense. His 166 career blocks rank 2nd in school history behind legendary center Ralph Sampson, and he helped lead Virginia to an ACC title in 2020/2021.

The 7'1", 240-pound center currently plays for the Indiana Pacers, and he continues to be known as a top-flight shot-blocker in the NBA.

Also known as "Mr. Clutch" for UVA basketball from 2016-2019, the standout guard was an All-American and All-Conference performer for Tony Bennett. Guy led the team in scoring with 15.4 PPG during their championship season in 2019, and he was a deadly three-point shooter throughout his career, finishing with 271 made 3's.

He only played in the NBA for three seasons before bouncing around overseas. Guy became an assistant coach for the Cavaliers in the 2024/2025 season before choosing to play again in the G-league, and then in China.

Morsell was another "what could have been" type of player for Virginia, showing off his elite defense and athleticism as a true freshman. Though he contributed where he could, Morsell never developed an offensive game and then ended up transferring to North Carolina State after two seasons in Charlottesville.

He managed to find his shot over there and averaged double-digit scoring seasons over his final two years in Raleigh. After his college career, he became a CBB Analyst with the ACC Network.

One of the best shooters in the league during his time at UVA, McKneely became Tony Bennett's go-to scorer as a sophomore and junior. He averaged 42.2% from three-point range for his career at Virginia before transferring to Louisville in 2025, where he averaged 10.9 PPG and 3 RPG as a senior.

He's currently in the 2026 NBA Draft pool, which finishes up tonight. McKneely's unlikely to be selected, but he could sign with a team after the draft.

Beekman is up there with Diakite and Huff when it comes to defensive prowess at UVA. He finished his Cavaliers career as the program's all-time steals leader, was a 3x All-Defensive Team selection, and was a 2x ACC Defensive Player of the Year Award winner. He was also a multi-year starter at point guard for Virginia, and is known as one of the best defensive guards in the Tony Bennett era.

Beekman currently plays for the Osceola Magic in the NBA's G-League after going undrafted in 2024.

One of the most memorable players in UVA history, Anderson helped Tony Bennett elevate the program to national prominence in the early 2010's. Though he never put up huge numbers, he was an extremely athletic and energetic player who did lots of different things for Virginia.

He ultimately helped UVA win two ACC titles before moving on to the NBA in 2015, where he played in 242 games for six different teams. Anderson now plays overseas in Dubai.

Hall ended up being a pretty good player for the Cavaliers after developing into a starter early in his career. He was a classic "ironman" kind of player for Virginia, and could defend multiple positions due to his IQ and scrappy playstyle. Hall averaged 11.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 3.1 APG during his breakout campaign as a senior in 2019, while shooting a mind-blowing 47.2% from three-point range.

Hall went on to be drafted by the OKC Thunder in 2018, where he played 11 total games before being cut. He now plays for Fenerbahce Istanbul in Turkey.