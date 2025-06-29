Navarro, Collins, Rodesch Set to Represent UVA at 2025 Wimbledon
In the world's oldest tennis tournament, three Hoos are set to compete in the 138th edition of Wimbledon beginning this Monday. Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro will compete on the women's side, while Chris Rodesch, who qualified last week, will compete in his first-ever Grand Slam.
Beginning with Navarro, she enters Wimbledon with a WTA ranking of ten. The Charleston, South Carolina native comes off a tough performance at the French Open, where she lost in the opening round, and will be looking for a bounce-back performance at Wimbledon. Despite her struggling performance at the French Open, she began her year with a strong Australian Open that saw her advance to the quarterfinals in January. A month later, she claimed victory at the Mérida Open Akron in Mérida, Yutacán, Mexico.
At Wimbledon, Navarro has boasted a strong resume as she advanced to the quarterfinals in 2024, which included wins over four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka and the No. 2 ranked player in the world, Coco Gauff, before losing to eventual runner-up Jasmine Paolini. Navarro will begin her Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday, July 1st, against Petra Kvitová.
In other news for Navarro, she was recently announced to be competing in the US Open mixed doubles with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in August.
This will be Navarro's third time competing at Wimbledon.
On the other hand, Danielle Collins will be making her 7th appearance at Wimbledon. Collins, who announced she'd be postponing her retirement at the start of this season, has put together a few decent results in 2025, winning two matches at the Australian Open and one at the French Open.
In 2024, Collins advanced to the round of 16 at Wimbledon, the furthest she's ever been, an achievement she will look to build on beginning on Tuesday, July 1st, against Camila Osorio. Collins enters Wimbledon with a WTA ranking of 54.
Lastly, Chris Rodesch, who graduated from Virginia in 2024, will make his Wimbledon debut after winning three straight matches this past week to qualify for the main Tournament. The first two matches were a best of three sets before Rodesch defeated Márton Fucsovics 3-1, which included winning a tiebreaker 7-4 in the fourth set to claim victory.
Earlier this year, Rodesch attempted to qualify at Roland Garros but lost in the opening round. In his first professional year, Rodesch has seen his ranking skyrocket from 299 at the beginning of January to 163rd headed into Wimbledon. At Virginia, Rodesch helped the Cavaliers to two National Championships and three ACC Tournament Championships and was named a three-time ITA Singles All-American.
Rodesch will compete against Pablo Carreño Busta, ranked 94th, on Monday, June 30th at 9:00 AM EST. If he can find a way to win, Rodesch would likely square off against Alexander Zverev, the No. 3-ranked player in the world.
All Wimbledon matches can be streamed on ESPN+.