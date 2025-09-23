Andy Murray's Racket Used in Historic 2013 Wimbledon Win Sold for Huge Amount
Andy Murray made history in 2013 when he became the first British man to win Wimbledon in 76 years. There was so much pressure on him to win that year, especially after he was the runner-up the year prior.
A racket Murray used in the 2013 victory was put up for auction with Goldin Auctions recently, and ended up being sold for a whopping $73,000. This is the most expensive Murray item ever bought. The three-time major winner also used the racket in the second round and semifinals that year.
This sale isn't the most expensive tennis racket ever purchased at an auction, though. That title goes to a Rafael Nadal used racket from his 2017 French Open victory that sold for $157,333.20 back in June.
Murray retired from tennis after the 2024 Paris Olympics last summer. He won two Wimbledon titles in his career and has become a legend at the tournament and in the United Kingdom in general. The All England Club will unveil a statue for him in 2027 during the tournament's 150 year celebration.