Report: Virginia Relief Pitcher Chase Hungate Enters Transfer Portal
Virginia baseball lost a key piece from its pitching staff as right-handed relief pitcher Chase Hungate reportedly entered the transfer portal on Wednesday night. Perhaps UVA's top bullpen arm on the team's run to the College World Series, Hungate should immediately become one of the top pitching names in the transfer portal. Hungate was the second Cavalier pitcher to enter the portal on Wednesday, joining sophomore righty Cullen McKay.
This will be the second time into the transfer portal for Hungate, a 6'1" righty from Abingdon, Virginia who began his career at VCU before transferring to UVA in 2022. Over the last two seasons as a Cavalier, Hungate appeared in 46 total games and pitched 78.0 total innings, but his role increased significantly from 2023 to 2024.
After logging 16 appearances and 25.0 innings last season, Hungate emerged as Virginia's top reliever in 2024, appearing in 30 games and pitching 53.0 innings. He lowered his ERA from 5.76 to 3.74 and recorded 37 strikeouts to 13 walks. Hungate posted a 7-2 record and recorded two saves, both of which came in the NCAA Tournament as he finished off key victories against Penn and Kansas State.
Hungate was called out of the bullpen in the bottom of the seventh with a runner on second base and two outs in a 2-2 game against North Carolina in the College World Series. He got the Cavaliers out of that jam and retired the first four batters he faced, but then surrendered a leadoff double to start the bottom of the ninth and ultimately gave up the walk-off RBI single to Vance Honeycutt that gave the Tar Heels a 3-2 victory over Virginia. That was Hungate's first and only run he gave up in the NCAA Tournament in 8.1 innings pitched.
It didn't seem likely that Friday's outing would be Hungate's last as a Cavalier, as he has another year of eligibility remaining, would be one of Virginia's top pitchers on staff next year, and could have probably competed for a spot in the starting rotation if he wanted. Instead, Hungate enters the transfer portal and UVA loses a pitcher who ranked second on the team in ERA (minimum 15 innings), fourth in strikeouts, third in innings pitched, and second in total appearances.