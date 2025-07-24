Kyle Teel Crushes First Big-League Home Run
After being called up to the MLB in June, Kyle Teel has quickly cemented his place as the starting catcher for the Chicago White Sox. On Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, Teel continued to showcase his skill as a hitter, posting four hits, three runs, two RBI’s, and his first career home run to help propel the White Sox to an 11-9 victory at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.
To kick off his night, Teel singled to center in the second inning to help spark a four-run inning for his squad to tie the game at four. An inning later, Teel lined out, but bounced back in the sixth inning with a 336-foot home run to start the sixth inning.
Two innings later, Teel singled to center to drive a teammate home before eventually scoring himself as a part of a 6-0 inning for the White Sox that allowed them to take a 10-7 lead. In the ninth, Teel closed his account with one more single to give himself four hits on the day, a career high.
Through two months, Teel has 23 hits, 15 runs, one home run, eight RBI’s, and one stolen base on 83 at-bats, good for a .390 on base percentage and a .373 slugging percentage. Before the big leagues, Teel spent stints with the Portland Sea Dogs and Worcester Red Sox before being traded from the Red Sox to the Chicago White Sox in December 2024. Teel was then elevated to the White Sox’s spring training camp roster before eventually earning his big league debut on June 6th, 2025. During his debut, Teel posted one hit and one run while posting a .750 on-base percentage.
Prior to the MLB, Teel spent three years at UVa from 2021 to 2023. To start his career, Teel posted 70 hits, nine home runs, and 41 RBIs as he helped the Hoos to a 5th place finish at the College World Series. A year later, Teel recorded 61 hits, 62 runs, six home runs, and 45 RBIs.
To close out his career in Charlottesville, Teel went nuclear with an absurd 105 hits, 67 runs, 69 RBI’s, and 13 home runs with a .407 batting average, .475 on base percentage, and a .655 slugging percentage. His hits tally was good for second most in the ACC, fourth most in the nation, and second most ever in a season by a UVa hitter. Teel earned first team All-ACC as a catcher, helping the Cavaliers to a 7th place finish at the College World Series.
Teel finished his collegiate career in the top 10 in home runs, runs scored, total bases, doubles, and batting average in Virginia baseball history.
His impressive career and dominant final year in Charlottesville led to him being drafted to the Boston Red Sox in the first round, who took Teel with the 14th overall pick.
Now an established major leaguer, Teel will continue to help the Chicago White Sox, who currently boast a 37-66 record.