Scouting report on Florida State — what does Virginia need to know?

Florida State is a blue blood program, according to Virginia's Coach Tony Elliott. He regaled his team with tales of the former greatness present in Tallahassee, Fla. by national champions. But things have changed.

Now, the Seminoles are on a beeline towards another losing season. That is, unless they can upset the visiting (and favored) Cavaliers.

What does Florida State do well?

This defense, often maligned, can make game-changing plays. Against No. 19 SMU, the Seminoles snagged two interceptions and recovered a forced fumble (they also recovered a muffed punt).

The Seminole offense starts with running back Ousmane Kromah, who has snatched the starting role from Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner. Kromah has ran for at least 80 yards in every game this year, and he will certainly be expected to do so again — especially given that Virginia will be missing defensive tackle Jason Hammond.

One of the better performances by Florida State came against New Mexico State in the season opener. It had a near-perfect split of runs and passes, the Seminoles methodically marched down the field. However, they did stall out on multiple occasions and settled for field goals against a vastly inferior opponent.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels is an interesting player. He is not a consistent dual-threat quarterback, but he can take off and run when he needs to. Daniels also has the ability to keep pace with some of the nation's best offenses. Against No. 10 Alabama, he threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns. He does have some glaring flaws, however.

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama linebacker Luke Metz (4) makes a tackle on Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Where can Virginia capitalize?

Daniels is one of just eight Power Four quarterbacks to have thrown five interceptions in their first four games this year. He has undeniably been prone to turnovers so far — which is a major issue against the Cavaliers defense.

Virginia has forced at least one turnover in 13 of its last 15 games. The Cavaliers have gone 12-3 in that span, and one of those losses came when their starting quarterback was injured early in the game.

Offensively, Virginia should also have the upper hand. Florida State currently has the fifth-worst scoring offense in the ACC. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are one of just two teams to rank top-four in both scoring offense and scoring defense in the ACC.

In terms of yardage, the discrepancy gets worse. The Seminoles are allowing 429.8 yards per game, which is second-worst in the conference. Many of those yards came through the air, and now that Virginia receiver Rico Flores Jr. is healthy, the Cavaliers might throw all over that defense.

Virginia has outclassed Florida State in nearly every statistic, with the exception of punt returns, total field goals, punting, sacks allowed and offensive third down conversions.