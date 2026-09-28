Three biggest storylines for Virginia vs Florida State

Virginia will be in the national spotlight once again, taking on Florida State at 3:30 Saturday on a national broadcast. The game is a valuable chance for the Cavaliers to prove themselves against a Power Four team slightly better than middling NC State.

The history between Virginia and the Seminoles is notable — most recently a historic upset win in Charlottesville last year. Both teams are unranked this time around, but this is still a big game. The winner will gain ground in the ACC, while the loser's ACC title hopes are on life support, if not completely squashed.

Here are the three biggest storylines for the Cavaliers:

How does Virginia perform in its first ACC road game?

The Cavaliers have played three of their first four games at Scott Stadium. The one other game was a neutral site contest in Charlotte, N.C. against West Virginia. This Saturday, Virginia will play its first contest as a true visitor.

This program has not played at Doak Campbell Stadium since 2014 — and overall, Coach Tony Elliott's program has seldom played road games in such a raucous environment aside from one trip apiece to Notre Dame, Clemson and Virginia Tech.

As Elliott said, playing at Florida State is an incredibly difficult task. And it is not the last time the Cavaliers will play in difficult road games. Virginia also has trips to SMU and Virginia Tech, plus an increasingly interesting matchup at Wake Forest.

A major test for the Cavaliers defense

If Ashton Daniels did not toss a trio of costly interceptions, Florida State likely would have won at Alabama, a top-10 team. The Seminoles offense is much more talented than some presumed. Duce Robinson is one of the best wide receivers in the country, and a talented stable of running backs anchors an offense that should ascend sooner rather than later.

Which team makes fewer mistakes?

Elliott attributed the Mountaineers loss to self-inflicted errors and minor mistakes. That diagnosis applies to Florida State frequently. Whichever team plays cleaner football will emerge with a win.

Virginia, a veteran team, has made a few surprising mistakes thus far. Will Bettridge has missed some makeable field goals, pass protection has been overloaded and rushers are unaccounted for, and the cornerbacks have given up a few big plays. The Seminoles could very well capitalize on those costly gaffes.