Sparked by Kymora Johnson's Triple-Double, Virginia Looks to Finish Strong

Kymora Johnson’s name is in the books! 💥



She dropped a triple-double (20 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST, 2 BLK), becoming just the second player in UVA history to achieve the feat—and recording the program’s third-ever triple-double!@UVAWomensHoops | @VirginiaSports | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/XyI7y5McnR