Stock report after Virginia's comeback win over Syracuse

There are no style points or asterisks attached to victories. It's a binary choice, measured exclusively by points on the scoreboard.

Virginia's come-from-behind 28-25 triumph over Syracuse on a rainy evening in Scott Stadium wasn't an aesthetic beauty, but it did improve the Cavaliers' record to 4-2 (2-1 ACC) and kept alive their aspirations for a meaningful postseason appearance.

There were aspects that encouraged Tony Elliott, but also some glaring issues that need to be addressed in the second half of the season. Here's a Week 6 stock report:

Stock up: Jekail Middlebrook

With four running backs getting playing time, Middlebrooks is never going to have overwhelming statistics, even as the starter. His numbers through five weeks, though, were unimpressive (242 rushing yards, seven receptions for 51 yards).

In the fourth quarter Saturday night, though, Mddlebrook carried eight times for 50 yards and a pair of short touchdowns on direct snaps. He also picked up a couple of first downs on speed option plays that capitalized on his speed, part of a season-high 95-yard night, as oft-criticized coordinator Des Kitchings opened up his playbook.

Virginia will need a potent ground attack to contend in its final six games. Xavier Brown provides the power, but Middlebrook gives the Cavaliers big-play potential.

Stock down: The secondary

Injuries and big plays continue to plague what was expected to be a veteran back five.

Malachi Nelson, Syracuse's third-string quarterback, had completions of 51 and 29 yards. Fourth-stringer Danny Lauter threw a late 39-yard touchdown pass to Daunte Bacheyie when backup safety Christian Ellis unwisely tried for an interception rather than a knockdown.

Part of the issue is injuries. Starting cornerback Omillo Agard missed the game, and standout safety Brandyn Hillman had to be helped off the field, forcing Ellis into extended playing time.

Still, this unit allowed a season-high 267 passing yards to a visiting team working with backup quarterbacks. That's not a recipe for success.

Stock up: Anthony Britton

Injuries have also plagued Virginia's interior defensive line, allowing opponents to gain extensive rushing yardage between the tackles.

That also happened on Saturday night, but Britton helped limit the Orange to 2 fourth-quarter rushing yards and finished with a team- and career-high nine tackles, a remarkable statistic for a defensve tackle.

"I've challenged him. I've said this to him several times, I think he can be one of the best in the league," Elliott said. "And now you're starting to see that it's all coming together. I don't like when D-tackles have to lead us in tackles, but whatever it takes to find a way to win."

Stock down: Depth

As previously mentioned, Hillman left the game with a lower-body injury. So did Rico Flores Jr., Virginia's most talented receiver, and cornerback Jacobie Henderson. Several other players, including defensive tackle Sichaun John, required attention from trainers.

Add them to a list that already includes Agard and Jason Hammond (out for the season), and the Cavaliers are counting on next men up at several key positions.

Stock up: Leadership

Elliott praised quarterback Beau Pribula, linebacker Kam Robinson, defensive end Fisher Camac and guard Noah Josey, among others, for spearheading a calm determination to fight back against the Orange (and adversity).

These are veterans who have been through the battles and have earned the respect of their teammates. They'll become even more crucial as the schedule becomes more difficult, starting with Saturday's trip to SMU.

Stock down: Pass rush

The Cavaliers finished with just one sack, a fourth-quarter takedown of fourth-stringer Lauter by Camac and Matthew Fobbs-White. With questions in the secondary -- and strong passing teams ahead on the schedule -- Virginia will need to find a way to get more consistent pressure. Perhaps coordinator John Rudzinski will turn Robinson loose more often.