TILOCK: Virginia's roster strategy is a volatile gamble

The 2025 season was magical for Virginia. The Cavaliers won 11 games (most in school history) and won several thrilling one-score games. There's just one problem — that team was never built to last.

Many extremely important contributors from that team were in their final year of eligibility. Out of that cohort, several were one-year transfer rentals. Virginia got just one season from Chandler Morris, J'Mari Taylor, Mitchell Melton, Devin Neal, Cam Ross plus Emmanuel Karnley, Ja'Son Prevard and Jordan Robinson.

A huge part of Virginia's success is due to short-term transfer acquisitions. That is not sustainable.

When the Cavaliers reload in the portal every year, they run the risk of several replacements failing to perform as well as the previous starters. As a result, the program standard will fluctuate every season. In the 2027 season opener, this football team will have a new starting quarterback for the sixth season in a row.

Based on the first half of the 2026 season, expectations need to be reframed. The incredible 2025 season is not the standard, but rather the current target or ceiling for this program — that is, until the Cavaliers break through and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Virginia is an especially odd situation because it has been successful while relying on transfer talent, but is not a high-end spender in the portal compared to other Power Four teams. The Athletic reported that the Cavaliers have just the 12th largest budget in the ACC.

It is not the program's fault that others have more money. However, that fact should lead to a bigger emphasis on retention rather than acquisition. Portal talents with multiple years of eligibility are often more valuable than one-year rentals. Fisher Camac, Drake Metcalf, Makilan Thomas, Daniel Sparks and Maddox Marcellus are part of that category.

Beyond that, high school recruiting is paramount, especially now that all players get five seasons of eligibility. Coach Tony Elliott has only signed one four-star recruit out of high school (Kam Robinson in 2023). It is not a coincidence that Robinson has been one of the most important (and valuable) players in this program. Robinson has started in 32 games, striking fear into opposing offenses ad nauseum.

Robinson is not alone. Virginia has also benefited from the long careers of Noah Josey, McKale Boley, Dakota Twitty, Will Bettridge, Anthony Britton, Ethan Minter and Kam Courtney. But that is about it for the homegrown talent. It is a very short list.

There are some underclassmen who could join that list soon, such as Corey Costner, and Josiah Abdullah — but the list of homegrown contributors is still slim. The Cavaliers could find more consistency if they expand the list of long-term playmakers and cut down on the short rentals.

This front office has done an exceptional job finding diamonds in the rough — especially Taylor, Melton and other 2025 additions — but the 2026 crop has not made a major impact thus far aside from a few big plays by Rico Flores Jr., Matthew Fobbs-White and Jacquon Gibson.

In particular, the losses of Prevard, Karnley and Robinson have been felt. That trio was not perfect, but it was vastly superior in run defense compared to new starters Jacobie Henderson and Omillio Agard.

There is also a difference at quarterback. While Morris was undoubtedly more reckless than new starter Beau Pribula, he was able to put the team on his back and overcome adversity far more than his successor. Meanwhile, Pribula's team scored just seven points at Florida State.

The blowout loss against the Seminoles highlighted a key fact — not all veterans are the same. Virginia entered the 2026 season with the most career snaps, starts and games played of any Power Four roster. Experience was supposed to translate to consistent play, intelligent football and attention to detail. Instead, this team looked lost against West Virginia and Florida State.

A great team does not lose by 10-plus points. The Cavaliers did so twice in their first five games. Virginia should be able to recover and finish with a winning record this year, but it might be around eight wins, as opposed to 11 with a trip to the ACC title game.

The Cavaliers have to reload all over again in a few months anyway. Thirteen starters are in their final year of eligibility, so who is going to start for this team in 2027 — and how good will they be?