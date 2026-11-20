Plus

A win is a win is a win, and this JMU team, which has collected many a Power 4 pelt in the past couple of years, was tenacious and just about gave Virginia all they could handle. Virginia, for their part, collected all the rebounds and played with poise down the stretch.

Plus

This was Breona Hurd’s night, scoring a game-high 14 points (that was also matched by Kymora Johnson and JMU’s Trinity Moore.) Hurd hit a pair of threes and grabbed 11 rebounds, seven of them offensive. With the game still very much in doubt, Hurd opened the fourth quarter scoring eight of Virginia’s first ten points as the Cavaliers extended a 41 – 36 lead to a 51 – 40 gap. The game really wasn’t in doubt after Hurd’s outburst.

Minus

The was a very stout JMU defense. It took Virginia almost five minutes in the first quarter to score five points (they finished the first quarter down 14 – 9,) and on the game, JMU forced a whopping 18 turnovers. 18! Virginia had almost as many turnovers as made buckets (20.) JMU outhustled Virginia for most of the game, successfully trapping Johnson on multiple trips down the court. And it’s not like Virginia was playing lackadaisically, JMU just jumped the passing lanes like they were Duke. This is a JMU team that is very likely to be playing meaningful basketball in March.

Minus

The rims won the battle for much of the game. The first quarter was especially ugly as the two teams combined to go 8/29 from the floor and 1/9 from deep. Virginia would end up shooting 8/25 from deep, which is respectable given how poor they were in the first half, but JMU would miss their first 15 three-pointers. If JMU could have made even a couple of threes in the first half, Virginia could very well have walked away with a loss.

Plus

It takes looking at the stat sheet to see that 8/25 from three-point range for the Hoos, because in the moment, it didn’t seem that Virginia shot that well. Kymora was just 1/3 from deep. Virginia had come into this game connecting at a 42.6% clip from beyond the arc, good for 5th in the country. Virginia really shot poorly, and yet, 8/23, or 32%, is respectable. Actually, that is pretty scary (for every other team out there) that a 32% night from deep is considered really poor. Lyla Coogan, who only got five minutes of playing time, made the most of her minutes as she canned both of her three-pointers. For the season, Coogan is now shooting 45% from three.

Plus

Adeang Ring was just a 57% shooter from the free-throw line. Free throws must have been a point of emphasis for her this offseason, because she’s a perfect 8/8 from the charity stripe this season, including hitting a pair on this night. Her stroke looks really good.

Minus

Eris Lester, who worked her way into the starting lineup (as I predicted) and a very solid outing last time out versus ODU, was back in street clothes. As was Tabitha Amanze. Again. No word on either.

Plus

Emilie Brzoňová, first year guard from Czechia, made her first entrance of the season. For good measure, she ran the court well on a Johnson steal and made her first collegiate bucket just 30 seconds after entering the game.

Minus

Coach Aaron Roussell needs to grow up. Seriously, he looked like he was going to pop a blood vessel… even when the refs were making calls against JMU. I have seen many more egregiously called games than this one.

Plus

The Hoos were helped out by some timely shooting. End of the first, Virginia down 14 – 7, Sintija Aukštikalnytė scored at the buzzer so that Virginia was only down five points, and then with the clock winding down to end the half, Kymora Johnson called her own number and laid the ball in and Virginia would enter the locker room down just a point, 25 – 26.

Plus

With a little under three minutes remaining in the game, JMU’s Delliah Soltys sank a three-point to tighten the score at 53 – 48. On the next possession, Virginia burned over a minute and a half by grabbing three offensive rebounds before Ring scored in the paint. This was back-breaking for JMU as they had defended really well and forced Virginia into three late-in-the-shotclock attempts. Ring, Hurd and Mary-Anna Asare grabbed offensive boards to slam the door shot. Rebounding, especially on the offensive glass, has been a Virginia program staple from even back in the Tina Thompson years. This current team looks to be as good at crashing the glass. Four Cavaliers had five or more rebounds on the day.

Up Next: The Cavaliers will be back in action when they travel to the Jacksonville Classic where they will take on Oklahoma (Nov. 23) and UAB (Nov. 24). Games will be streamed on Spiideo (???) and available using a link posted to VirginiaSports.com.