Duke vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

Both the Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers are coming off tough ACC losses in Week 7. Duke fell 24-20 to the UNC Tar Heels, while Virginia lost to the SMU Mustangs 23-13.

The two teams will be looking to get back in the win column in Week 8 when they face each other at Scott Stadium.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Friday night conference showdown.

Duke vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Duke +1.5 (-110)

Virginia -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Duke +100

Virginia -120

Total

OVER 47.5 (-110)

UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Duke vs. Virginia How to Watch

Date: Friday, October 23

Time: 7 pm ET

Venue: Scott Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Duke record: 4-2 (1-2 in ACC)

Virginia record: 4-3 (2-2 in ACC)

Duke vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Virginia is 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Duke is 4-2 against the spread this season

Virginia is 2-4 against the spread this season

Duke vs. Virginia Key Player to Watch

Nate Sheppard, RB - Duke Blue Devils

The entire Duke offense revolves around running back Nate Sheppard. Not only does he average 5.9 yards per carry and has racked up 820 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground this season, but he also leads the team in receiving yards with 259 yards through the air, along with four receiving touchdowns. Virginia will have to find a way to slow him down on Friday night.

Duke vs. Virginia Prediction and Best Bet

I think the wrong team is favored in this game, so I'm going to take the Blue Devils to win this game outright.

Duke comes into this week ranked 50th in net adjusted EPA per play, while Virginia ranks 82nd. The Blue Devils also rank 66th in net success rate, compared to the Cavaliers at 79th.

Duke relies on its run game to move the ball downfield, and now they get to face a Virginia offense that ranks 117th in opponent EPA per rush and 130th in opponent rush success rate. The fact that they have one of the worst run defenses in the nation is going to hurt them when trying to stop Nate Sheppard at running back.

I'll back Duke to win this game outright.

Pick: Duke +100 via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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