The Plus/Minus: Virginia Women’s Basketball Wins at Clemson
Virginia is now 2-0 in the ACC. Well, in 2025 that is. Let’s break down how the Cavaliers got there.
Plus
A win is a win is a win. Clemson came into the game 3-1 in the ACC, fresh off a successful two-game stretch against the ACC's newest members from the West Coast as they knocked off Stanford and #20 Cal. Virginia outscored Clemson 20-10 in the second quarter to take a 35-27 lead into the locker room. Clemson never did solve the Virginia zone and Virginia leaves Littlejohn Coliseum with the victory.
Plus
Clemson’s Loyal McQueen came into the game as the reigning ACC Player of the week thanks to her combined 44 points in the Tigers’ victories over Cal and Stanford. She never solved the puzzle of Virginia’s zone and scored just six points on 2/7 shooting. Olivia McGhee, who had six inches on her, made it her personal mission to stop McQueen in transition. The entire Virginia squad was pretty effective in this mission as Clemson didn’t score a single fast-break point on the night.
Plus
Virginia’s transition clicked. The spacing was better, which means a wider lane for Kymora Johnson to attack, and the women did a better job at finding the trailing runner for the open three.
And then when Johnson was able to leak out, Paris Clark found her for the wide open three.
Tunnel vision on the break has long been the bane of the up-tempo pace Coach Agugua-Hamilton wants to play, but on this night, Virginia sorted it all out.
Plus
Virginia was 12/14 from the foul line as Johnson (6/6,) Latasha Lattimore (4/4,) and Paris Clark (2/2) were perfect. Lattimore’s late-career renaissance as a quality free throw shooter is particularly encouraging.
Plus
Olivia McGhee had a great night, shutting down Loyal McQueen all night, but also scoring 14 points on 6/9 shooting (2/4 from deep.) She also had three steals.
Plus
This was Mo Johnson’s night as she scored a season-high 28 points. She was 4/7 from deep and she’s back at 41% on the season. Virginia won this game in the second quarter and Johnson (12 of the team’s 20 points that quarter) was the catalyst. For good measure, as Clemson was reduced to fouling, Mo converted all four of her free throws to ice the game.
Minus
Virginia had 16 turnovers. That they didn’t give up a single fast break point is a testament to their defensive energy, but the Hoos are among the least careful teams in the ACC.
Plus
Clemson came out of the gate shooting a blistering 45% (5/11) from beyond the arc, and the Tigers would sink 11 treys for the game. It didn’t bother Virginia. Three times Clemson scored multiple buckets with a three buried in their mini run. Virginia responded every time. Clemson has a deep team, with both Raven Thompson and Hannah Kohn each having reached the 17-point mark off the bench in their last two games. And yet Virginia weathered each storm.
Plus
Virginia was whistled for just nine fouls and allowed Clemson just four free throws. Of course, playing zone defense is one way to limit fouls and the 12-3 made foul shot disparity was basically the ball game.
Plus
It’s time to start thinking NET and Virginia got their first Quad 1 win of the season. The other nine wins Virginia has are Quad 4 and Quad 4 victories will not get anyone into the NCAA tournament. Before the game, Virginia sat at 108th in NET, but this is the ACC, and Virginia will have many opportunities to get Quad 1 and Quad 2 victories.
Next Up: A chance at a second Quad 1 victory as the Duke Blue Devils come to the JPJ on Sunday, January 12th. Game time is 12 noon and the game will be on the ACC Network.
