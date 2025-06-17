Virginia Women's Basketball Will Play In The Emerald Coast Classic
Virginia Women's Basketball has another set of games set. Last week, the ACC/SEC challenge was announced and the Cavaliers will play Vanderbilt in that and today, it was announced that Virginia will play in the Emerald Coast Classic.
Eight teams will compete in the tournament which will be held at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State.
Championships will be determined in two brackets. Virginia, Nebraska, Northwestern State and Purdue Fort Wayne comprise the Beach Bracket. Mississippi State, Providence, Middle Tennessee State and Alcorn State will play in the Bay Bracket.
Virginia will take on Northwestern State on Monday (Nov. 24) at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The third-place game will be played at 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 25) with the championship game slated for 8:30 p.m.
Fans can stream each game with a paid subscription to FloSports.
Date
Matchup
Time
Monday, Nov. 24
Virginia vs. Northwestern State
8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Virginia vs. Nebraska/ Purdue Fort Wayne
TBD
*All times Eastern
Virginia posted an overall record of 17-15 in 2024-25 with an 8-10 mark in ACC play. The Cavaliers concluded last season by winning five of their last seven contests, including a 78-75 win at No. 8 North Carolina, the program’s first victory in Chapel Hill since 2001.
Northwestern State finished the 2024-25 season with a 16-16 overall record and went 12-8 in conference play. The Demons made an appearance in the Southland Conference quarterfinals before falling in the opening round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).
Last season, Nebraska posted a 21-12 overall record with a 10-8 mark in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament before falling to second-seeded UCLA. Nebraska earned a 10-seed in the NCAA tournament, marking its third appearance in the last four seasons.
Purdue Fort Wayne concluded the 2024-25 season with a 27-9 overall record, including an 18-2 mark in conference play. The Mastodons advanced to the Horizon League Championship game, where they fell to Green Bay. They went on to compete in the WNIT, earning a first-round bye and advancing to the Great 8 round.