The Return of the Plus/Minus: Virginia Women’s Basketball Knocks off UMES in Season Opener

Plus

A win is a win is a win. You can only play who is in front of you, but I was looking forward to this buy game. Last year’s matchup with UMES was enjoyable, even if a foregone conclusion. UMES was scrappy, they played within themselves, and for the most part, they looked like a team that could challenge for the MEAC title. They didn’t secure the NCAA bid, but they did go to the NIT and this year’s iteration looks like they could too. They are going to have to find some outside shooting though – 2/17 from deep – as well as better shooting at the free throw line (7/16 from the charity stripe) wouldn’t hurt. It was a tough, physical matchup for the Hoos and that should stand them in good stead when ACC play begins.

Plus

Kymora Johnson hit the bench at the six-minute mark of the first quarter. Johnson averaged about 38 minutes/game last year, and while she never seemed to visibly tire late in games, getting her more rest early, so that she can be fresher late in the fourth, can only be a good thing. New head coach Aaron Roussell said that he was going to get Kymora more rest, so he’s setting the tone early. But, man, it was strange seeing Johnson go to the bench so early.

Plus

Can we just begin the coronation for Johnson now? She was already the program (and single season) leader in the threes and she sits third on the all-time assists leaderboard. She has now moved into eighth for all time points. It was a modest game for Johnson as she was more floor manager but she fulfilled the far-more-important role of getting all these newcomers acclimated and into the flow.

Plus

All ten players that dressed out scored. Freshman tweener Lyla Coogan stroked a very confidant step back three, Caterina Piatti hit her first shot, a three, freshman guard Erica Gribble logged three assists in just 16 minutes, and the returning Breona Hurd had the second double-double of her career. Pretty much every player had a moment, or three, that they will be able to hang their hat on, giving them confidence going into subsequent game.

Minus

I said “all ten players that dressed out.” We had already heard that Tabitha Amanze would miss time to start the season. Transfer Eris Lester was sitting in street clothes, and I couldn’t find newcomer Emilie Brzoňová on the bench. It’s early days and I might not have recognized her, but missing three players out of a 13-woman roster is not a good start to the season. The game announcers were not at all helpful in giving us any idea of when Amanze might return.

Plus

Adeang Ring clearly has been working at attacking the rim from the mid-range, playing the slasher role more than that of the three-and-D wing. Ring had a double-double, grabbing ten boards, hitting her sole three-pointer, and going 4/4 from the line. All while recording zero turnovers and committing zero fouls. It might have been her best game in a Virginia uniform.

Minus

Yeah, it was first game of the season, so some sloppiness is to be expected. And UMES was 19th in the country last year in forcing turnovers, but still. Nineteen turnovers is excessive. Hurd had five, a pair of which were offensive fouls, and three coming in the open court with the ball at her hands. She wants to be the running wing, but she just doesn’t have the handle for it. It takes her a couple games each year to realize that it’s not her game to lead the break pounding the ball out in front of her. I’m confident she’ll so learn again.

Plus

Seven different players connected on a three. Lots of space, lots of good looks. The team shot a respectable 35% from deep, and that was with Johnson and Piatti going 1/4 and Hurd going 1/5.

Plus

Olivia McGhee looks fully healthy. She’s the best running the court on the team and she put that on display with a lovely basket in transition.

Minus

It’s going to take me a while to learn how to pronounce, and spell here, Sintija Aukštikalnytė. I’m pretty sure that a typo will enter these pages at least once this season.

Next Up: The women travel to play Davidson on Thursday, November 5th. Game time is 7:00pm and the game will be shown on ESPN+.