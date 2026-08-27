These three defensive players will be key to Virginia's hopes against NC State

One of the few times Virginia's defense failed to rise to the occasion last season was the Cavaliers' Week 2 non-conference loss to NC State. The Wolfpack rolled up 216 rushing yards and 200 through the air in a 35-31 victory in Raleigh, N.C., with quarterback CJ Bailey running for two touchdowns and throwing for one.

If the Cavaliers hope to reverse their fortunes in Saturday's season-opening rematch in Charlottesville, it will require a team effort. But, as always, some players are more important than others. Here are three Virginia defenders whose performances will be critical to the outcome.

1. DE Fisher Camac

Virginia was credited with five quarterback hurries against the Wolfpack last season, but failed to sack Bailey even once. Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

Camac, a 6-foot-7, 262-pound fifth-year senior, is Virginia's most accomplished returning edge rusher. He and his fellow defensive linemen will be facing an inexperienced Wolfpack offensive line, and they must keep Bailey in the pocket and out of rhythm (on the ground a few times wouldn't hurt, either).

No quarterback — not even Tom Brady in his prime — is as efficient under pressure as he is with time to operate. The Cavaliers will rotate six defensive ends who stand at least 6-foot-3, and if they can't get to the 6-foot-6 Bailey, they must at least bat down passes or obscure his passing lanes.

2. LB Maddox Marcellus

This isn't a typo. Yes, Kam Robinson is the Cavaliers' All-America candidate at linebacker, and he might be the only player on the field able to hang with Bailey. That's why defensive coordinator John Rudzinski might use him as a spy.

But it's no sure thing that Robinson will play at all, and he's certainly unlikely to see every snap as he recovers from a torn ACL. And even if he is on the field, expect the Wolfpack to run away from him or use motion to try to keep him from wreaking havoc.

That means Marcellus could be busy on the opposite side of the field. One of his big responsibilities will be containing Wolfpack running back Duke Scott and forcing NC State into clear passing situations, when the front four can tee off on Bailey.

3. S Ethan Minter

Like Marcellus, Minter sometimes gets overlooked, as transfer Brandyn Hillman has gotten much of the attention in the Cavaliers' secondary. But at free safety, Minter is Virginia's last line of defense and will need to help clean up any mistakes to avoid disaster.

Bailey has some big, physical receivers in Keenan Jackson and Jo Jo Trader (both 6-foot-3) and Chance Robinson (6-foot-2) who can turn short passes into big gains. Minter knows Virginia's defense inside out and proved himself as a sure tackler with a high football IQ during his breakout 2025 season. Both of those qualities will need to be on display Saturday.