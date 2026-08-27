Three key matchups will determine if Virginia can beat NC State

Virginia is not starting the season with an essentially guaranteed victory over an FCS opponent. The Cavaliers begin their season with a crucial ACC battle against NC State. This could be one of Virginia's most difficult games of the entire campaign.

A win or loss will be the difference between leading the ACC to start the season, and playing catch-up for the next few weeks. Here are the three most important in-game battles that will decide who comes out on top.

Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski vs. quarterback CJ Bailey

Bailey is a darkhorse Heisman Trophy contender. Last year with the Wolfpack, he threw for 3,105 yards with 25 touchdowns — completing nearly 70% of his passes. He is a dual-threat as well, with the ability to take off and run for first downs on any given play. Virginia needs to focus on containing him.

Rudzinski will likely need to have a linebacker play a spy role, following Bailey as he navigates the pocket and looks like he is ready to bolt. Additionally, some diverse pass rush packages could be useful to show Bailey different defensive looks. Whatever the strategy looks like, Rudzinski will have his work cut out for him against such a dynamic quarterback.

Virginia offensive line vs. Wolfpack defensive line

The Cavaliers should have the best offensive line in the ACC — but that means nothing off the field. Virginia needs to have its experienced line make an impact in this football game. If the Cavaliers are protecting Beau Pribula, and paving the way for huge running lanes, then this game will be firmly controlled by Virginia.

NC State has some promising playmakers up front on its defensive line, such as newly reinstated Katron Evans. This is not a weak defensive line by any means. It is imperative that Pribula gets off to a comfortable start and is not running everywhere to keep plays alive.

Jason Hammond and Anthony Britton vs. NC State interior offensive line

Bailey is going to make some big plays. Eliminating that fact is essentially impossible. Instead, the goal is to limit him as best as the defense can. That starts with generating pressure up front while simultaneously stopping the run. Hammond and Britton will be tasked with this.

Last year, Hollywood Smothers ran wild against this Cavalier defense. If Hammond and Britton can win their battles at the line of scrimmage, though, new starting running back Duke Scott could have a tough time coming even close to Smothers’ success against Virginia.