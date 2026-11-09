By the time Virginia's football team takes the field against California Saturday, more than a month will have passed since the Cavaliers won a game.

Three straight losses, the latest an embarrassing 51-7 blowout at Wake Forest, were followed by a merciful bye week. Immediately after the Wake game, Coach Tony Elliott vowed to use the break to "evaluate everything" in an attempt to salvage what began as a promising season.

Needing two wins in their last three games simply to qualify for a bowl game, the Cavaliers must approach Saturday's game against Cal (3:30 p.m., ACC Network) as a must-win situation. They're favored by 12.5 points, according to FanDuel.

Here are three of the biggest story lines entering the game:

1. Will Eli Holstein see action?

Elliott has vociferously defended Beau Pribula, even as his personal recent struggles reflect those of the team. After a strong start to the season, he has thrown just one touchdown pass — an inconsequential one while trailing 44-0 at Wake — during the three-game skid. And Virginia has managed three total points in the fourth quarter of the three losses.

That futility has fueled calls for backup Eli Holstein to get a chance. He has been effective in limited reserve action, completing 24 of 34 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns, without an interception.

Perhaps as importantly, he has eligibility beyond this season, which Pribula does not. With any hope of an ACC championship game appearance and a prestigious bowl bid gone, the coaching staff could choose to give Holstein a head start on the 2027 season (or possibly convince him not to transfer, which would force yet another fresh start) with some meaningful playing time.

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Elliott's weekly Tuesday press conference should give us our first indication of what conclusions his deep dive unearthed.

2. Is the defense any healthier?

Virginia's weekly injury report has often looked like a two-deep lineup, with about a dozen or more players unavailable for each game. Game 1 starters Jason Hammond, Omillio Agard and Rico Flores Jr. have been declared out for the season.

Most recently, starting safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter have been unavailable, along with backup Corey Costner. Elliott has continually listed their status as "week to week."

Their presence probably wouldn't have prevented the loss to Wake Forest, but they could be important against Cal's passing attack. Hillman was a dynamic force early in the season before injuring his ankle. Meanwhile, the offense could use the return of receiver Kam Courtney, who has missed the past three games.

3. Will the supporters keep supporting this product?

Scott Stadium was officially sold out on Aug. 29, when the Cavaliers routed N.C. State 34-8 to open a season of high expectations. Since then, both the team's performance and fan interest have steadily declined.

Saturday's game features two teams with losing records, with a forecast high of 50 degrees. It will be interesting to see just how empty the stands will be.

Winning football programs require substantial donations from alumni and fans, and many of them are currently unsatisfied with the coaching staff. If the Cavaliers can't beat a potentially jet-lagged 3-6 Cal team, it may not bode well for Elliott and his staff — and could signify an offseason exodus of coaches and players.