Cavaliers open as double-digit favorites against Cal in Week 11 Matchup

If misery truly loves company, Virginia may have found a suitable opponent for its next football home game.

Losers of four of their last five, after a promising 3-1 start, the Cavaliers will welcome California to Scott Stadium this Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. game (ACC Network). The Bears (3-6, 2-4 ACC) are struggling just as much as the Cavaliers are, having dropped five of their last six.

It's the closest thing Virginia (4-5, 2-4) has to a must-win game if it hopes to keep playing past November. FanDuel has installed the Cavaliers as early 12.5-point favorites.

After entering the season with high expectations, Virginia now needs two wins in its final three regular-season games just to reach bowl eligibility. With North Carolina (5-4) and Virginia Tech (6-3) as their final two opponents, Cal looks like the most beatable of the three.

The Bears held off Virginia Tech 25-20 last month, but subsequently suffered lopsided losses to Wake Forest (41-7), SMU (59-20) and N.C. State (31-10). Surprisingly, standout sophomore quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele missed the victory over the Hokies with an injury, but returned for Cal's current losing streak.

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Like Virginia, Cal had this past weekend off to lick its wounds and regroup. But the Golden Bears must travel across the country to the East Coast for the second time in three weeks. They lost 31-10 at N.C. State before their bye week.

It'll be just the second all-time game between the Cavaliers and Bears. Virginia won last year's initial meeting 31-21 in Berkeley.

All eyes (and ears) will be focused on Virginia coach Tony Elliott's Tuesday press conference to see if he announces any lineup changes for the Cal game. After the Cavaliers' 51-7 loss at Wake Forest on Halloween afternoon, Elliott promised to evaluate all aspects of his struggling program during the bye week.

One potential change could come at quarterback, where Beau Pribula has thrown just one touchdown pass -- an inconsequential one against Wake Forest -- during the Cavaliers' three-game losing streak. Elliott has defended Pribula throughout his struggles, but could decide to give backup Eli Holstein some playing time, if not the starting role.

The Cavaliers also hope to be healthier after the bye, especially on defense. Starting safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter both missed the Wake Forest game with injuries, as did key backup Corey Costner. Starting receiver Kam Courtney also has missed Virginia's last two games.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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