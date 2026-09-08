Three biggest storylines ahead of Virginia vs. Norfolk State

Friday, Virginia will host Norfolk State — a first-time matchup in which the Cavaliers are favored by over 40 points. However, based on how Virginia performed Aug. 29, it is very possible that the Cavaliers double that number.

Excitement may not come in the form of a close game, but there should be highlights galore for Virginia. There are also a few factors to consider in this rare contender-versus-FCS match. Here are the three biggest storylines for Friday’s primetime game.

Aug 29, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Da'Shawn Martin (18) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against the NC State Wolfpack at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Atkins-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who makes the most of their playing time?

This will be one of just a handful of chances all year for freshmen and deep reserves to see the field. Perhaps some of them excel and can earn more snaps later in the season. On the other hand, that means that starters will see some of the fewest snaps they will have in a game in 2026.

For the starters, it will be important to dominate the Spartans and go into week three with positive momentum. That should be highly realistic given what happened against the Wolfpack during a week zero blowout win. An injury-free evening is also a top priority.

Just how big of a blowout is this game going to be?

Virginia is favored by several touchdowns. Can it match some of the most bulbous blowouts this year from teams like Syracuse or Virginia Tech? There is not a whole lot of value in running up the score — but something like an 80-0 win would certainly boost the Cavaliers’ national ranking in various statistical categories.

There is some value (in terms of entertainment) from a highlight-filled beatdown. That should keep the attention of a home crowd at Scott Stadium. Perhaps some school records are broken by this bunch of experienced Cavaliers.

What does (and does not) get put on film

It may not have a major impact, but coordinators would prefer to save their productive play calls for stronger opponents. If Des Kitchings uses his best trick plays or John Rudzinski uses his creative blitzes, ACC teams can review them and be prepared with a counterattack.

If Virginia opts to keep its creative plays in the back pocket, which plays do get called? More likely than not, the Cavaliers can thrash Norfolk State solely based on superior size, strength and speed. Virginia's coordinators could also consider disguising plays by mixing concepts with different personnel and players who seldom see the field.