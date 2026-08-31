TILOCK: Yes, Beau Pribula can throw — but he won’t have to. Maybe not ever

Virginia fans wanted to see their new quarterback sling the rock. Chandler Morris did, Anthony Colandrea did, Brennan Armstrong did and so did others before. However, Beau Pribula is not the gunslinging, reckless quarterback from seasons past. It’s not due to lack of ability, but rather, that Pribula understands what it takes to win — and he has everything he needs to excel.

No, Pribula is almost certainly not going to attempt 35 passes against the likes of Norfolk State, West Virginia or Delaware. Honestly, he might not hit that number in any game this season. That would go against the inherent gameplan of this football team. These Cavaliers have the ability to brutally maul opponents in the trenches.

If Virginia has an offensive line that is physically and mentally superior to basically every opposing defensive front they will face this year, why wouldn’t the Cavaliers run the ball upwards of 80 percent of the time?

Virginia can wear down opponents through dozens and dozens of four-to-five-yard gains nearly every play. At the same time, opposing offenses are sidelined while the Cavaliers go eat up basically an entire quarter through long drives.

Some media and fans equated Pribula’s limited passing attempts Saturday with him being a poor passer. But that just isn’t true. It could not be further from the truth. Pribula completed nine of his 11 attempts — making him the most efficient quarterback in college football this week, complete with the highest quarterback rating.

Pribula showed he can hit the deep ball, with a pair of completions for 45 yards or more. He did what was asked of him. He also carried the offense with a game-leading 110 rushing yards. Pribula, by himself, outrushed the entire NC State team by more than 20 yards.

Hypothetically, in the event that The Great Wall of Virginia had an inconceivably rare mishap-filled day, Pribula could carry this offense with his arm. He has the mobility to scramble and keep plays alive, forcing defenses to spend a linebacker as a defensive spy. Pribula’s rushing ability changes how defenses play, which, in turn, makes passing easier.

Some of the NFL’s top passers are aggressive runners — such as Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and others. Strictly in terms of playing style, Pribula is reminiscent of one of them, or perhaps Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pribula is probably never going to throw for 320-plus yards as a Cavalier. That does not mean he is not a good quarterback or passer. In fact, he might just be the perfect fit for this offense. Virginia may have started its journey towards authoring its best season yet.