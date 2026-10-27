Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs No. 14 Wake Forest: Injuries Bring Changes for UVA

The Virginia Cavaliers are going to attempt to break out of their funk this week against No. 14 Wake Forest, a major challenge for UVA. Virginia has lost three of its last four games and is not playing well on either side of the ball, and now it hasto go on the road to face a red-hot Demon Deacons team that has aspirations of making it to Charlotte and the ACC Championship Game and possibly the College Football Playoff. Is there any chance the Cavaliers can pull off an upset and ruin Wake's chances of getting to Charlotte?

Ahead of Saturday's game, UVA has released its depth chart for the upcoming game/

Offense

Position Starter Top backup QB Beau Pribula Eli Holstein RB Jekail Middlebrook Xay Davis, or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn WR (X) Ty'Lyric Coleman Isaiah Robinson WR (Z) Da'Shawn Martin Jacquon Gibson WR (Slot) Kameron Courtney Josiah Abdullah TE Dakota Twitty Connor Cox or John Rogers LT McKale Boley Ben York LG Noah Josey Cole Surber C Drake Metcalf Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid RG Makilan Thomas Dane Wlekinski RT Monroe Mills Jon Adair

Tony Elliott announced today that wide receiver Rico Flores Jr is going to be out for the rest of the season. Flores Jr was one of the top transfer portal acquisitions for the Cavaliers this past offseason, but injuries slowed his season and now a thin and weak position for UVA gets a little weaker.

The other big piece of news from today's press conference was that there is not going to be a change at quarterback for UVA. Elliott says that they are sticking with Beau Pribula and that he gives them the best chance to win games. Elliott also gave his support to offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. UVA's offense has struggled mightily over the past month or so and that has led to speculation that the Cavaliers could make a change at quarterback or that Elliott could get more involved with the play calling. Elliott refuted both of those

Defense

Position Starter Top backup DE Fisher Camac Nnanna Anyanwu NT Anthony Britton Sichan John DT Darrion Henry-Young Kervins Choute DE (BANDIT) Matthew Fobbs-White Ezekiel Larry LB (WILL) Maddox Marcellus Caleb Hardy LB (MIKE) Kam Robinson Landon Danley CB (Left) Justin Ross Jam Jackson CB (Right) Jacobie Henderson Josiah Persinger SPUR Donovan Platt or Jaylen Jones Corey Costner FS Ethan Minter or Christian Ellis Keke Adams SS Brandyn Hillman Montino Williams

Not many changes are coming to the defensive side of the ball. Elliott did say that Corey Costner, Brandyn Hillman, and Ethan Minter are day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game vs the Demon Deacons.

College football has been as unpredictable as ever and the ACC is always good for some surprises or two, but given the way that both teams are playing, it would be a real surprise if UVA was able to pull off a win. Wake Forest has only one loss and it was a 13-point loss to the No. 1 team in the country. They gave Miami a real fight in the second half and since then, they have been excellent. They defeated Louisville on the road and have won their last three ACC games by at least 24 points.

UVA meanwhile has lost 38-7 to Florida State, defeated Syracuse (who was on their third and fourth QB in the game), and lost games to SMU and Duke. Virginia is capable of playing better, but will they?