Skip to main content
Cavaliers Now

Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs No. 14 Wake Forest: Injuries Bring Changes for UVA

How does Virginia's depth chart look heading into their matchup against No. 14 Virginia?
Jackson Caudell|
Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) runs with the ball as Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) defends during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) runs with the ball as Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) defends during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers are going to attempt to break out of their funk this week against No. 14 Wake Forest, a major challenge for UVA. Virginia has lost three of its last four games and is not playing well on either side of the ball, and now it hasto go on the road to face a red-hot Demon Deacons team that has aspirations of making it to Charlotte and the ACC Championship Game and possibly the College Football Playoff. Is there any chance the Cavaliers can pull off an upset and ruin Wake's chances of getting to Charlotte?

Ahead of Saturday's game, UVA has released its depth chart for the upcoming game/

Offense

Position

Starter

Top backup

QB

Beau Pribula

Eli Holstein

RB

Jekail Middlebrook

Xay Davis, or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn

WR (X)

Ty'Lyric Coleman

Isaiah Robinson

WR (Z)

Da'Shawn Martin

Jacquon Gibson

WR (Slot)

Kameron Courtney

Josiah Abdullah

TE

Dakota Twitty

Connor Cox or John Rogers

LT

McKale Boley

Ben York

LG

Noah Josey

Cole Surber

C

Drake Metcalf

Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid

RG

Makilan Thomas

Dane Wlekinski

RT

Monroe Mills

Jon Adair

Tony Elliott announced today that wide receiver Rico Flores Jr is going to be out for the rest of the season. Flores Jr was one of the top transfer portal acquisitions for the Cavaliers this past offseason, but injuries slowed his season and now a thin and weak position for UVA gets a little weaker.

The other big piece of news from today's press conference was that there is not going to be a change at quarterback for UVA. Elliott says that they are sticking with Beau Pribula and that he gives them the best chance to win games. Elliott also gave his support to offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. UVA's offense has struggled mightily over the past month or so and that has led to speculation that the Cavaliers could make a change at quarterback or that Elliott could get more involved with the play calling. Elliott refuted both of those

Defense

Position

Starter

Top backup

DE

Fisher Camac

Nnanna Anyanwu

NT

Anthony Britton

Sichan John

DT

Darrion Henry-Young

Kervins Choute

DE (BANDIT)

Matthew Fobbs-White

Ezekiel Larry

LB (WILL)

Maddox Marcellus

Caleb Hardy

LB (MIKE)

Kam Robinson

Landon Danley

CB (Left)

Justin Ross

Jam Jackson

CB (Right)

Jacobie Henderson

Josiah Persinger

SPUR

Donovan Platt or Jaylen Jones

Corey Costner

FS

Ethan Minter or Christian Ellis

Keke Adams

SS

Brandyn Hillman

Montino Williams

Not many changes are coming to the defensive side of the ball. Elliott did say that Corey Costner, Brandyn Hillman, and Ethan Minter are day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game vs the Demon Deacons.

College football has been as unpredictable as ever and the ACC is always good for some surprises or two, but given the way that both teams are playing, it would be a real surprise if UVA was able to pull off a win. Wake Forest has only one loss and it was a 13-point loss to the No. 1 team in the country. They gave Miami a real fight in the second half and since then, they have been excellent. They defeated Louisville on the road and have won their last three ACC games by at least 24 points.

UVA meanwhile has lost 38-7 to Florida State, defeated Syracuse (who was on their third and fourth QB in the game), and lost games to SMU and Duke. Virginia is capable of playing better, but will they?

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Share on XFollow jacksoncaudell
Home/Football