Three key matchups for Virginia against West Virginia

Often, football is a game that is lost — not won. However, Virginia has bucked that idea and dominated its opponents in all phases of play to start the year. The latest team to try to beat the Cavaliers is West Virginia, a team that is expected to lose by multiple scores.

There are a few key matchups that could make this game interesting. For the Mountaineers, they will need to win a couple to have a fighting chance. Conversely, Virginia could win one of three key matchups and walk out of Charlotte, N.C. with yet another blowout victory.

Anthony Britton vs Wes King, Nick Krahe and Amare Grayson

Virginia will be missing defensive tackle Jason Hammond. His absence places a larger responsibility onto Britton, who must generate some pressure and plug running lanes.

Britton’s competition is West Virginia’s interior offensive line — a unit which has paved some big space for Michael Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook to bulldoze through. Britton will almost certainly see a lot of action come his way. But even when the Mountaineers elect to throw the ball, Britton can still make a big impact.

If he is able to generate some pass rush, Britton could play a leading role in a potential Cavaliers victory.

John Rudzinski vs Rich Rodriguez

Virginia has a top-five scoring defense in the country. That is due in large part to the planning by its defensive coordinator. If West Virginia is able to produce multiple scores Saturday, it will have to find a way to beat Rudzinski’s gameplan.

The onus for the Mountaineers’ preparation is on Rodriguez, their head coach. He will need to find efficiency running the football while also creating explosive plays downfield. That is a tall task.

In their first two games, the Cavaliers have only allowed one touchdown and one field goal.

Beau Pribula and the Cavaliers runners vs West Virginia linebackers

Opponents have had a tough time containing Pribula thus far. Virginia’s signal-caller can run for 100 yards by himself, but when defenses send extra blitzers, Pribula then has time and space to find open receivers for gains of 40-plus yards. There is a “pick your poison” situation in play.

West Virginia’s linebackers will choose between trying to contain a potent Cavaliers run game or playing a role in coverage. Either choice has a major cost. The Mountaineer linebackers will struggle immensely if Pribula burns them — but West Virginia will need them to make some big plays in order to have a slim chance of victory.