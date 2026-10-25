Three Things We Learned From Virginia's 19-16 Loss To Duke

Virginia had a lead. It had the game in hand, until it didn't.

The Cavaliers lost a 19-16 battle against Duke Friday night, falling to 4-4 in frustrating fashion. Here is what we learned from a chilly evening at Scott Stadium:

At least one person is on the hot seat

Postgame, Coach Tony Elliott was asked if he was evaluating the performance of his coordinators. Elliott said that he is evaluating if his coaches are putting their players in positions to go make plays.

It does not look like offensive coordinator Des Kitchings is consistently doing that. Last year, Virginia found success with outside runs, mesh and seam concepts and wheel routes. Those have been absent too often this year. When Elliott reviews the film throughout the season, it would be difficult for him to not come to the same conclusion that Kitchings hasn't been putting his players in positions to go make plays.

At the bare minimum, there will be some replacement starters (or coaches) next season. It remains to be seen as to who those will be, but Elliott is doing some internal reflection.

Virginia's defense can excel

The Cavaliers held the nation's top running back to just 55 rushing yards. That should count for something. Overall, Virginia only allowed 19 points — six of which came in the game's waning minutes.

This strong performance came with Jason Hammond, Brandyn Hillman, Ethan Minter, Omillio Agard and Corey Costner out with injuries. Most defenses cannot overcome the loss of five key playmakers, but the Cavaliers played very well. This fact should not be omitted from discussions about this game (and this team).

The run game does work at a high level, and it needs to be relied on more

Entering the season, it was expected that Virginia would bulldoze teams in the run game. The Cavaliers are one of just three teams in college football to have six different running backs with a 100 yard game at some point in their careers. However, it took until Friday for any one of them to eclipse the century mark this season.

Jekail Middlebrook tallied 117 yards on 24 attempts — plus a rushing touchdown on a direct snap. As quarterback Beau Pribula continues to struggle, this offense can help him out by leaning more on Middlebrook, Xavier Brown, Xay Davis, Noah Vaughn and Solomon Beebe.

Especially as the wide receivers have been hit with several injuries, this team needs to focus on the run game.