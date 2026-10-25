DeSHAZO: Cavaliers can't seem to finish what they start

When Kam Robinson finally delivered the signature play Virginia fans had breathlessly awaited for nearly 12 months, even he figured things would be different.

Late in the third quarter Friday night, Robinson batted a pass intended for Duke's Nate Sheppard into the air and snagged he ball before it hit Scott Stadium's turf. Possession (and momentum) shifted to the Cavaliers in a critical game for their postseason hopes.

“I thought that was game,” Robinson said later.

But with the 2026 Cavaliers, nothing is that simple. In stark contrast to last year's squad, this edition can't seem to finish what it starts.

What's gone wrong?

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott yells from the field during a stoppage in play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a different sport, but perhaps a fair analogy on World Series week: if Friday's 19-16 loss to the Blue Devils proved anything, it's that the Cavaliers lack a reliable closer.

The offense dominated time of possession (38:47) and outgained the Blue Devils 353 yards to 327, but managed only one touchdown in four red zone trips. A much-maligned defense held Sheppard, the ACC's rushing leader, to a season-low 55 rushing yards but watched him make two critical plays on passes (one caught, one thrown) in the final three minutes.

“Toward the end of the game, we really beat ourselves,” safety Christian Ellis said. “We’ve just got to keep playing for all four quarters. For the most part, we were holding them, but we’ve just gotta finish better.”

Last season's squad seemed to have an indefinable clutch gene, winning five games by a single score, including three in overtime. This edition can't seem to find a way to duplicate that magic, and simply raising four fingers at the end of the third period doesn't seem to help.

You can cite all manner of advanced statistics, but this one simple one sticks out: in its three ACC losses, Virginia (4-4, 2-3) has scored a combined three fourth-quarter points.

And amid a two-game losing streak, answers are just as hard to come by.

Said coach Tony Elliott: “Like I told the guys, it’s not just about saying, ‘Okay, I own that I didn’t get my job done.’ It’s like, ‘Okay, mentally, what do we have to do to improve, and physically, what do we have to do in the course of practice to be able to go make those plays in those critical situations?’

Elliott refused to place the blame for the offensive struggles on quarterback Beau Pribula, who threw 13 touchdown passes in Virginia's first six games (and none in the last two). And he has a point: Pribula's vaunted offensive line has allowed an ACC-high 26 sacks (including five on Friday), and his undistinguished receiving corps was without injured starters Rico Flores Jr. and Kam Courtney on Friday.

But the coaching staff clearly has lost some confidence in Pribula (at least with this current infrastructure). That was never more evident than on Virginia's final drive of the first half Friday.

With a 10-7 lead, two big runs by Jekail Middlebrook and one by Pribula put the ball on Duke's 17-yard line with over a minute to play. Rather than trying for a touchdown, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings went ultraconservative, calling two basic runs and settling for a last-second field goal that kept the Blue Devils within one score.

"Really just trying not to do anything too risky, right?" Elliott said.

Likewise, Virginia's defense finally seemed to have found its footing after several weeks of missed tackles and poor angles. And it was led by Robinson, who hasn't quite regained his dynamic form after tearing his ACL against the same Blue Devils last November.

But Robinson registered his first sack of the season earlier Friday before making his highlight-reel interception. And after watching Sheppard dash 32 yards for a first-quarter touchdown, the Cavaliers' defense held the midseason All-American to 23 yards on his final 14 carries.

But with the game on the line, Sheppard sneaked out of the backfield and caught a key 13-yard swing pass from Walker Eget. Two plays later, he took a lateral from Eget and, with Virginia's defenders swarming toward him, tossed a game-winning 28-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Brody Keefe.

"It was was just guys being disciplined with their eyes, not sticking with their coverage," Elliott said. "Obviously, it was well-designed, with their best player getting the ball in his hands. He’s going to draw a lot of attention.”

Added Robinson: “I thought we played great until the last [drive] when we gave up that busted play. … [Sheppard] turned around and threw the ball and it was crazy.”

An inability to finish what they've started has turned the Cavaliers' season of high expectations into frustration. They heard boos after one desultory three-and-out possession early in the fourth quarter, and social media has been filled with disgruntled fans calling for changes at quarterback, coordinator, and even head coach.

Only the coaches know whether turning to Eli Holstein will give them a better chance to win, or if other personnel moves are necessary. But something needs to change, or Virginia will continue to get the same result each week.

With a return trip to the ACC title game out of reach (and a frightening Halloween day trip to No. 17 Wake Forest up next), the Cavaliers must find a way to do with their season what they haven't achieved in games -- finish strongly. Even six wins and a lower-tier bowl bid -- once a foregone conclusion -- is no sure thing.

"We’ve got a lot of things we need to improve on," :Elliott said. Time is running out.