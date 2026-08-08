Three Virginia Cavaliers who may disappoint in 2026

There is a great sense of optimism within the Virginia football program. It was earned. This team is coming off of a stellar 11-3 campaign. However, the 2026 squad is not the exact same football team that it was last year. Several players left or arrived, and it is impossible to say how this team will perform with certainty.

While it is more likely than not that the Cavaliers will have another strong season, there may be a few players primed to disappoint given external and internal expectations.

WR Kam Courtney

In a crowded receiver room, Courtney appears to have fallen behind transfer Jacquon Gibson. Last year at UMass, Gibson averaged the twelfth-most receptions per game in the country. He has impressed Tony Elliott and staff so far — and he has more starting experience than Courtney.

Immediately after the conclusion of the 2025 season, Courtney looked to be the clear heir apparent to Cam Ross at the slot receiver position. Courtney’s breakout season may have to wait another year if he is the fourth or fifth receiver again. But even if he does start, Gibson could be too good to keep on the bench for extended stretches of time.

BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White

Fobbs-White spent the 2025 season at Baylor, where he played in 12 games but finished with zero sacks and just one tackle for loss. He had 19 total tackles and three quarterback hits.

He will be tasked with replacing Mitchell Melton, who had 45 total tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, 10 tackles for loss and four passes defended for the Cavaliers last year.

Fobbs-White was far more productive during his first two seasons with Tulane, but if he struggled to produce against Big 12 competition, he probably will not have the same impact Melton did. Considering that the BANDIT spot is one of the most important roles on John Rudzinski’s defense, Virginia may opt for a committee approach.

WR Rico Flores Jr.

Flores will be an impact player for Virginia. He will be a productive contributor. However, it might be asking too much for him to outperform Trell Harris’ statline (or even match it) given how often the Cavaliers will be running the football.

Virginia has more hands to feed, and most likely significantly fewer pass attempts in 2026. Flores should be WR1 but his statistics may leave fans feeling disappointed in their top receiver. Again, he will be a major impact player — but the numbers may contradict what shows up on tape.