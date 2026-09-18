Three West Virginia defensive players to watch against Virginia Saturday night

If you believe the old adage that the best defense is a good offense, you might point to West Virginia's football team for proof.

The Mountaineers haven't reminded anyone of the 1985 Chicago Bears or 2001 Baltimore Ravens, but they've managed to win their first two games despite some unimpressive defensive numbers.

In beating Coastal Carolina (31-24) and Tennessee-Martin (52-7), WVU has allowed 371.5 points per game, ranking 99th nationally. The Mountaineers are also ranked 123rd out of 138 FBS teams in passing yards allowed per game (271.5) and 99th in pass efficiency defense (137.87).

Those numbers should give Virginia optimism entering Saturday night's non-conference showdown with WVU in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. The Mountaineers do have some defensive players who could cause the Cavaliers, trouble, though. Here are three to watch:

DT K.J. Henson

He's listed as the backup to Corey McIntyre, but Henson has been the more effective of the two through the Mountaineers' two games.

A transfer from Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, Henson has made just five tackles so far, but three of them have been for loss. At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds with surprising quickness, he'll be a handful for center Drake Metcalf and guards Noah Josey and Malikan Thomas to deal with along the interior line.

Much of Virginia's run success so far has come between the tackles, including quarterback draws from Beau Pribula. The Cavaliers' veteran line needs to prevent Henson from disrupting that strategy.

LB Isaiah Patterson

Patterson is a former teammate of Virginia receiver Rico Flores Jr. at UCLA and also played at UNLV last season before arriving in Morgantown. He's fit in seamlessly, leading the Mountaineers with 14 tackles (including one sack) in their first two games.

At 6-2 and 235 pounds, he plays a similar role for WVU as Kam Robinson fills for the Cavaliers, roaming sideline to sideline in pursuit of tackles. Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings may want to try to negate his mobility with motion, reverses and counter plays.

DB Geimere Latimer II

Here's another Mountaineer with a connection to a Cavalier. Latimer and Virginia cornerback Omillio Agard were teammates last season in Wisconsin's secondary.

Latimer lacks ideal size (5-9, 188 pounds) but has a nose for the ball as he alternates between nickel back and safety. He has made nine tackles through two games and forced a fumble in the Mountaineers' victory over Tennessee-Martin last week.