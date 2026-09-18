West Virginia vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
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We have an interesting matchup on tap for this week's Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, when the West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Virginia Cavaliers in a battle of 2-0 teams.
This will be the first time since 2002 that these two teams face each other, with their first-ever meeting dating all the way back to 1898. West Virginia holds an all-time record of 12-10-1 against Virginia.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for the 2026 edition of this game.
West Virginia vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- West Virginia +10.5 (-114)
- Virginia -10.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- West Virginia +320
- Virginia -420
Total
- OVER 53.5 (-115)
- UNDER 53.5 (-105)
West Virginia vs. Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 19
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- West Virginia record: 2-0
- Virginia record: 2-0
West Virginia vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- West Virginia is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in West Virginia's last 10 games
- Virginia is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 9-1 in Virginia's last 10 games
West Virginia vs. Virginia Key Player to Watch
- Michael Hawkins Jr., QB - West Virginia Mountaineers
Michael Hawkins Jr. has been electric to start the season. Not only has he completed 76.2% of his passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns, but he has also rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns. If he can take over this game like he has the past two weeks, West Virginia is going to be alive in this game.
West Virginia vs. Virginia Prediction and Best Bet
Michael Hawkins Jr. provides a unique challenge for the Virginia defense. The Mountaineers quarterback is a dual-threat player who has thrown for 287 passing yards while also rushing for 199 yards on the ground. He's good enough to keep this game within reach for the Mountaineers.
I'm taking to take a shot on West Virginia pulling off the upset in this one.
Pick: West Virginia +10.5 (-114) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets