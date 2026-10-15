TILOCK: For UVA, Big Ten Vastly Superior to SEC When It Comes to Conference Realignment

The rumor mill of conference realignment continues to spin. This time, there might be some credibility. On3's Brett McMurphy reported that Virginia and North Carolina are "at the top of the SEC's wishlist," while the Big Ten is also eyeing top ACC schools.

McMurphy's report comes just weeks after Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State and Miami openly opposed the proposed Protect College Sports Act — a piece of legislation featuring a clause that would create great difficulty for Power Four schools trying to switch conferences.

That's not all. Roughly three years ago, Clemson and Florida State sued the ACC over media rights. It would not be ludicrous to say that the ACC could be sailing towards a huge breakup vis-a-vis Pac-12.

If the ACC is destined for mass destruction, Virginia and North Carolina are undoubtedly the most valuable "free agents," as the only ACC schools to feature elite academics and all but a handful of its programs as conference contenders (honorable mention to Duke). The Cavaliers and Tar Heels will be courted by both the Big Ten and SEC.

For Virginia, the hypothetical (or inevitable) choice should be clear — the Big Ten.

May 31, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Virginia attack Connor Shellenberger (1) moves the ball against Maryland defender Nick Grill (54) during the second half in the 2021 NCAA D1 Men’s Lacrosse Championship at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Rivalries, geographic sense and more

Another reason Virginia and North Carolina are going to be popular is that they both sit on the border(s) of Big Ten or SEC territory. UVA is a short drive from longtime rival Maryland, and the Commonwealth borders Tennessee and Kentucky. Meanwhile, UNC is less than 400 miles from three different SEC schools.

The Terrapins were one of the Cavaliers' chief rivals until they left for the Big Ten in 2014. A move to the Big Ten would rekindle a spicy rivalry. Based on the Northern Virginia market, UVA could also build a rivalry with Penn State.

Additionally, lengthy flights out West are not impossible. The Cavaliers are already taking long trips to Cal and Stanford, so heading to UCLA or Oregon is not as crazy as it once seemed.

If the Tar Heels go to the Big Ten as well, then Virginia is situated with both of its historic rivals. Some early rivals are in the SEC, but for a century, North Carolina and Maryland have been the top rivals. It makes sense.

Big Ten is the best match for all Cavaliers sports

To be clear, football is not part of this equation. Regardless of which conference Virginia joins, it would be trading its recent progress for a massive financial boost (and a long residence in the basement). There is simply no way the Cavaliers would be able to compete with Indiana, Ohio State and the Big Ten football giants, at least for several years upon arrival.

However, the Big Ten is fantastic for a few key sports — basketball, lacrosse and field hockey. If North Carolina and Virginia were to go to the Big Ten, they would form the undisputed top lacrosse conference along with Maryland and Johns Hopkins.

In terms of basketball, the Big Ten would undoubtedly reclaim its top spot over the Big 12. North Carolina, Virginia, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois, UCLA, Wisconsin and Iowa is a superior core compared to Kansas, Arizona, Houston, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Baylor.

Field hockey, swimming, soccer, tennis and other sports would be a strong fit as well. However, the lone downgrade (and it is a huge one), would come in baseball. The Cavaliers would effectively be in a four-team conference with UCLA, USC and Oregon while the rest of the Big Ten loses nearly every series to the core four. However, that is worth the price for what the conference provides for most sports.

Why the SEC would be a bad move

The ACC prides itself on academics. The SEC does not, aside from Texas, Vanderbilt and Florida. The SEC's heavy emphasis on football does not align with UVA. The Cavaliers excel at Olympic sports, and have a storied lacrosse history that would make things complicated.

The SEC has become quite formidable in basketball, and has always been the premier baseball conference, but the Big Ten's market diversity is more attractive. The Big Ten is national, whereas the SEC is far more regional. Under Carla Williams, Virginia has worked to grow its brand and play faraway teams in faraway places.

Additionally, football recovery could take multiple decades in the top-heavy SEC. Virginia may never catch up with Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma and the impressive lineup of star-studded programs. At least in the Big Ten, chaos is common and the Cavaliers could take advantage of an off year from a program like Oregon or Michigan.

Next steps?

At the moment, ACC demolition is not imminent. However, if (or when) it comes, expect Virginia to be ahead of the curve. The top ACC schools will not be left behind. The bottomfeeders, however, could be relegated to Group of 6 status.