Three Bold Predictions For Virginia vs Syracuse

Virginia has been an up-and-down team this season. They began with a blowout win over NC State that made some wonder if they were underrated, despite making the ACC Championship game the year prior. But losses to West Virginia and Florida State, two teams that have not been very good since defeating the Cavaliers, have left many wondering how good this team actually is.

Which leads us to today's game. UVA hosts Syracuse for a prime-time matchup tonight, and the Orange are going to be very banged up heading into this game. They are down to their third-string quarterback coming into this game, and making a road trip to Charlottesville is not going to be easy for them.

Here are my bold predictions for the game.

1. UVA's defense forces at least three turnovers

When Virginia has had to face competent offenses this season, things have not gone well. WVU and Florida State picked them apart in different ways, but Syracuse is going to be starting former USC/Boise State/UTEP quarterback Malachi Nelson in today's game and that gives UVA a big edge at the most important position on the field.

And I think it is going to lead to turnovers from the Orange. In the past, under Fran Brown, whenever starting quarterbacks have to miss time, it does not mean good things for their offense. Virginia has to dominate this game on defense, and they will.

2. UVA's offense bounces back

It was ugly for the Cavaliers last weekend against Florida State. After scoring on their first drive of the game, UVA was held scoreless, and their offensive line could not stop the Seminoles' pass rush. Seeing as Florida State has one of the worst defenses in the country, that was not a good sign for Tony Elliott's team.

Syracuse is the cure that ails poor offenses, though. UConn had a field day with the Syracuse defense, and I think that Des Kitchings can get things going again for UVA on offense.

3. Offensive line allows zero sacks

UVA had one of the best offensive lines in college football last season and they are one of the oldest units in the country. After a great week zero win over the Wolfpack, it looked like they might be even better.

But for a variety of reasons, they have not been able to gel this season. Last week was a disaster against Florida State, and the Seminoles defensive line was able to hold down the Cavaliers offense. They bounce back today, clearing room for the run game and keeping Beau Pribula clean.