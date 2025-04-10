UVA Alum Denny McCarthy Set to Compete in His Second Masters
For some, it’s the best weekend of the year.
The iconic azaleas, dogwoods, magnolias, and pines at Augusta National Golf Club are set to host the 89th Master’s Tournament starting Thursday, April 10th. Ninety-five golfers will compete in this year’s rendition, with UVa alum Denny McCarthy set to compete for a second straight year.
McCarthy, who turned pro in 2015, spent four years at UVa, where he was a three-time All-American and recorded 21 top-ten finishes. Notable performances at Virginia included shooting a 63 in the opening round at the U.S. Collegiate Golf Club of Atlanta in Alpharetta, Ga, and a sixth-placed finish at NCAA championships his junior year.
After graduating, McCarthy quickly made his presence felt on the PGA Tour, finishing 42nd at the 2015 U.S. Open as an amateur. McCarthy then spent a year on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he registered four top-ten finishes en route to finishing 25th on the final priority-ranking order. The Rockville, Maryland native also recorded a 12th-placed finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list to secure his PGA Tour card for the 2017-18 season.
Once on the tour, McCarthy went to work, recording four top-25 finishes in his first year before two top-ten finishes the following year and qualifying for the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in his career.
Since the 2018-19 season, McCarthy has qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs every year, solidifying himself as one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour.
As a golfer, McCarthy specializes in putting and is arguably the best putter on the PGA Tour. To back it up, he has finished first on the PGA tour in strokes gained in putting during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons while also finishing 4th in 2024. In 2025, McCarthy currently sits 10th in total putting, although the season is still much in its early stages.
McCarthy’s career-best finishes include 2nd place playoff losses at the Valero Texas Open and the Memorial Tournament.
So far in 2025, McCarthy has played in nine tournaments, with a 5th-placed finish at the Genesis Invitational, being the best of the lot.
Headed into this weekend, McCarthy ranks 40th by the Official World Golf Ranking. Last time out in Augusta, McCarthy finished 45th, making the cut, and finished +9 as a whole over the four rounds, including shooting a 70 on the final day, a confidence builder returning to the storied Georgia course.
For McCarthy's Fourth Round in 2024: Denny McCarthy Round 4 in Three Minutes
The 32-year-old is set to tee off at 11:49 am alongside Charl Schwartzel and Hiroshi Tai before teeing off on Friday at 8:35 am.
