SI

2026 Sony Open in Hawaii Full Field: A New PGA Tour Season Begins

The field for a possible final season opener in Hawaii includes a 62-year-old former champion.

John Schwarb

Vijay Singh, pictured at the 2008 Sony Open in Hawaii, is playing this week at age 62.
Vijay Singh, pictured at the 2008 Sony Open in Hawaii, is playing this week at age 62. / Leon Halip-Imagn Images

A new PGA Tour season begins this week in Hawaii. Will this be the last year that sentence is typed?

That story line is hanging over the opener in Honolulu, as new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp talked last year about adding “simplicity” and “scarcity” to the schedule and Harris English a couple months ago suggested that such a schedule may not even start until after the Super Bowl.

The traditional opening event in Maui didn’t happen last week, and Sony is out after this year as the sponsor in Honolulu. So is the writing on the wall?

That will be discussed more later, but for now a field of 120 players will take on Waialae Country Club playing for the first FedEx Cup points of the year and a $9.1 million purse.

This tournament hasn’t drawn a ton of stars in recent years and this year is hurt without the lead-in of the signature-event Sentry. A number players that may have played both aren’t traveling across the Pacific for just one tournament. 

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is in the field but just five players from Bethpage are: Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre, Collin Morikawa and J.J. Spaun.

Past champions in the field include defending champion Nick Taylor, Henley, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, fan favorite Hideki Matsuyama and Vijay Singh.

Wait, who?

Yes, Singh, the 2005 champion, took a one-time career money list exemption for the 2026 season and will play the Sony as the first half of his own Hawaii swing, as the PGA Tour Champions plays at Hualalai next week. It’s unknown which other regular Tour events the 62-year-old Hall of Famer might play, if any.

2026 Sony Open in Hawaii full field

Bauchou, Zach

Berger, Daniel

Blair, Zac

Blanchet, Chandler

Bradley, Keegan

Brennan, Michael

Bridgeman, Jacob

Brown, Dan

Cabello, Anson +

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Chatfield, Davis

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Coody, Pierceson

Davis, Cam

Dou, Zecheng

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Ewart, A.J.

Finau, Tony

Fisk, Steven

Ford, David

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gonzalez, Emilio

Gotterup, Chris

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Higa, Kazuki +

Highsmith, Joe

Hirata, Kensei

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoge, Tom

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Johnson, Zach +

Kanaya, Takumi

Kaneko, Kota +

Kang, Jeffrey

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake

Kozuma, Corey #

Lamprecht, Christo

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, S.T.

Li, Haotong

MacIntyre, Robert

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Morikawa, Collin

Mouw, William

Nagasaki, Taisei +

Nakajima, Keita

Nyholm, Pontus

Parry, John

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Phillips, Chandler

Power, Seamus

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reitan, Kristoffer

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Rozo, Marcelo

Saddier, Adrien

Salinda, Isaiah

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Scott, Adam

Shipley, Neal

Simpson, Webb

Singh, Vijay

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Sugiura, Yuta +

Svensson, Adam

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Tosti, Alejandro

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Walker, Danny

Whaley, Vince

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Dylan

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Yonezawa, Ren +

+ - Sponsor exemption

# - Section champion


More Golf from Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

Home/Golf