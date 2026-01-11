2026 Sony Open in Hawaii Full Field: A New PGA Tour Season Begins
A new PGA Tour season begins this week in Hawaii. Will this be the last year that sentence is typed?
That story line is hanging over the opener in Honolulu, as new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp talked last year about adding “simplicity” and “scarcity” to the schedule and Harris English a couple months ago suggested that such a schedule may not even start until after the Super Bowl.
The traditional opening event in Maui didn’t happen last week, and Sony is out after this year as the sponsor in Honolulu. So is the writing on the wall?
That will be discussed more later, but for now a field of 120 players will take on Waialae Country Club playing for the first FedEx Cup points of the year and a $9.1 million purse.
This tournament hasn’t drawn a ton of stars in recent years and this year is hurt without the lead-in of the signature-event Sentry. A number players that may have played both aren’t traveling across the Pacific for just one tournament.
Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is in the field but just five players from Bethpage are: Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre, Collin Morikawa and J.J. Spaun.
Past champions in the field include defending champion Nick Taylor, Henley, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, fan favorite Hideki Matsuyama and Vijay Singh.
Wait, who?
Yes, Singh, the 2005 champion, took a one-time career money list exemption for the 2026 season and will play the Sony as the first half of his own Hawaii swing, as the PGA Tour Champions plays at Hualalai next week. It’s unknown which other regular Tour events the 62-year-old Hall of Famer might play, if any.
2026 Sony Open in Hawaii full field
Bauchou, Zach
Berger, Daniel
Blair, Zac
Blanchet, Chandler
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Bridgeman, Jacob
Brown, Dan
Cabello, Anson +
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Chatfield, Davis
Clanton, Luke
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Coody, Pierceson
Davis, Cam
Dou, Zecheng
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Ewart, A.J.
Finau, Tony
Fisk, Steven
Ford, David
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Gonzalez, Emilio
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Higa, Kazuki +
Highsmith, Joe
Hirata, Kensei
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoge, Tom
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Johnson, Zach +
Kanaya, Takumi
Kaneko, Kota +
Kang, Jeffrey
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Kozuma, Corey #
Lamprecht, Christo
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, S.T.
Li, Haotong
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Morikawa, Collin
Mouw, William
Nagasaki, Taisei +
Nakajima, Keita
Nyholm, Pontus
Parry, John
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Phillips, Chandler
Power, Seamus
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reitan, Kristoffer
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Rozo, Marcelo
Saddier, Adrien
Salinda, Isaiah
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Scott, Adam
Shipley, Neal
Simpson, Webb
Singh, Vijay
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Sugiura, Yuta +
Svensson, Adam
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Tosti, Alejandro
van Rooyen, Erik
VanDerLaan, John
Walker, Danny
Whaley, Vince
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Dylan
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Yonezawa, Ren +
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion