UVA Alum Emily Sonnett Wins Olympic Gold Medal With U.S. Women's National Team
That's another gold medal for the University of Virginia at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Former UVA women's soccer star Emily Sonnett helped the United States Women's National Soccer Team win the gold medal on Saturday in Paris. Sonnett came off the bench in the second half and helped the defensive line preserve USA's 1-0 lead over Brazil for the last 20 minutes to secure the Americans' fifth gold medal in the event and first since 2012.
Sonnett, who was making her second Olympic appearance after helping the Americans claim bronze in Tokyo back in 2021, was a critical member of USA's defensive line during these Olympics, starting and playing every minute of the team's final group stage match and the quarterfinal victory over Japan.
This was the sixth-consecutive Olympics that a Virginia alum has played for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and Sonnett became the third Cavalier to play for the United States in multiple Olympic Games, joining Angela Hucles (2004, 2008) and Becky Sauerbrunn (2012, 2016, 2020).
Read more: Virginia Swimmers Win 11 Medals, Five Golds at 2024 Paris Olympics
In her career at the University of Virginia, which lasted from 2012 to 2015, Sonnett led the Cavaliers to two College Cup appearances, the 2014 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Game, and the 2012 ACC Championship and was a two-time All-American and the 2015 ESPNW National Player of the Year.
Now, Sonnett can add a second Olympic medal and her first-ever gold medal to that resume.
Current or former University of Virginia athletes have now won 14 total medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and seven gold medals:
7 Gold Medals: Kate Douglass - Swim (2), Gretchen Walsh - Swim (2), Emma Weber - Swim, Pien Dicke - Field Hockey, Emily Sonnett - Soccer
5 Silver Medals: Kate Douglass - Swim (2), Gretchen Walsh - Swim (2), Paige Madden - Swim
2 Bronze Medals: Paige Madden - Swim, Heidi Long - Rowing