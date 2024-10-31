After Ballon d'Or Snub, Naomi Girma Finally Got Her Flowers
"The best defender I've ever seen," were the words used by U.S. women's national team head coach Emma Hayes to describe Naomi Girma earlier this year.
The 24-year-old played every minute in the USWNT's race to win Olympic gold in Paris this summer, quickly becoming a staple in the nation's starting XI.
When looking back at her achievements it can be hard to believe that she only burst onto the NWSL scene two years ago in 2022. After making a name for herself at Stanford, she was drafted with the No. 1 pick by the San Diego Wave and hasn't looked back since.
Everything Girma seems to touch turns to gold. Her efforts holding the reigns for the Wave's backline were enough to help the team clinch the 2023 NWSL Shield and 2024 Challenge Cup. When she's not representing her club, Girma's success is rewarded by becoming the first defender in history to win the U.S. Female Player of the Year award.
The cherry on top of an enormous year would've been recognition at this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony, but her absence from the list was a notable snub—sparking criticism from around the soccer world. She missed out on the nominations list which saw three of her USWNT teammates rank in the top 10, including Sophia Smith, Lindsey Horan and Mallory Swanson.
When asked about the snub earlier this week, Hayes said, "Yes, we could sit here all day and say Girma should be there—which she should—so for that reason, we're still not getting all those things right in the women's game.
"But recognizing the talent of our players on the world stage is something that I know our players are extremely proud of, so really good all round for us."
Some players might have taken the absence on the chin and hoped for a different outcome next year, but Girma isn't that type of player. Instead, in the same week the winners of the prestigious awards were announced, the defender responded by scoring her first international goal. She followed it up 12 minutes later with a second.
By the end of the 90 minutes against Argentina, the USWNT had won 3–0, with Girma involved in all three of her side's goals. And It wasn't just her capacity to hit the back of the net that earned her praise, it was her ability to take command of the entire field that helped her to earn Woman of the Match.
"I feel like any time anyone gets their first goal, it's always such a joy and the whole team gets excited," Girma said following the win. "So it was fun to get mine tonight.
"We're obviously excited to head to Europe and play two great opponents. I think now it's about turning the page on this celebration and really looking forward to 2027, and trying to make sure we start developing things now."
The USWNT has had an impressive international break, securing three consecutive wins—twice against Iceland and one with Argentina. With a pair of friendlies against England and Denmark on the horizon, the team will get ready to head across the pond next month before hunkering down to prepare for FIFA's 2027 World Cup.
Hayes's squad will be looking to re-establish itself as one of the world's best after crashing out of the same tournament in 2023, marking the earliest World Cup exit in USWNT history. With that in mind, the U.S.'s most recent strides are certainly a step in the right direction.
The USWNT has everything in its favor—a legendary manager already working her magic, an abundance of breakout stars and regular performers. There's no doubt the rest of the world has been put on notice.