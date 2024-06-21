UVA Tennis Stars Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro Named to U.S. Olympic Team
For the first time in program history, Virginia tennis will be represented with two former players on the United States Olympic Tennis Team competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer. The United States Tennis Association announced the roster for the 2024 United States Olympic Tennis Team on Thursday and it included former UVA women's tennis stars Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro.
Collins and Navarro were named two of the four players who will represent Team USA in the women's singles tournament at Roland-Garros and Collins will also play alongside Desirae Krawczyk in the women's doubles tournament. See the full roster for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Tennis team below.
United States Olympic Tennis Team - 2024 Paris Olympics
Women
Singles: Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, Emma Navarro
Doubles: Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk
Men
Singles: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Chris Eubanks, Marco Giron
Doubles: Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul
Team USA will also select a mixed doubles team from among the qualified players and that team will be announced at a later date.
With Collins and Navarro headed to the Olympics, the University of Virginia currently has seven current, former, or future UVA athletes expected to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Read the latest on the Cavalier swimmers competing for spots on Team USA at the U.S. Olympic Trials here: Kate Douglass Punches Ticket to Second Olympics by Winning 100m Free
Danielle Collins transferred from Florida to Virginia in 2013 and won the NCAA Women's Singles Championship in two out of her three years as a Cavalier (2014 and 2016). Since turning pro after graduating UVA in 2016, Collins has won four WTA titles and her career highlights include reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open (2020) and the semifinals of the Australian Open (2019) and then a runner-up finish at the Australian Open (2022).
Earlier this year, the 30-year-old Collins announced that this would be her final season playing professional tennis, saying, "At this point I feel like I'm ready for the next chapter and I'm really excited about it." Collins has been playing some of the best tennis of her career since then, winning two of her four career WTA titles at Miami and Charleston and returning to the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time since 2022. Now, Collins is ranked No. 11 in the world and is set to make her Olympic debut for Team USA in Paris.
Emma Navarro is also an NCAA Champion, winning the singles title as a freshman in 2021. After turning in a 51-3 singles record in her two seasons as a Cavalier, Navarro turned pro and has progressed significantly through the ranks over the last two years. Navarro has been on fire in 2024, winning her first WTA title at the Hobart International in January, reaching the third round at the Australian Open, delivering quality showings in Indian Wells (quarterfinals) and the Miami Open (Round of 16) and then reaching the Round of 16 at the French Open, the deepest run of her career in a Grand Slam tournament. That run has elevated Navarro to No. 17 in the current world rankings.
With Danielle Collins having previously reached the quarterfinals of the French Open and Emma Navarro reaching the Round of 16 in the event just a few weeks ago, the two former Cavaliers are primed to help Team USA win more medals at the Olympics, where the United States leads all countries with 24 total medals since tennis returned as a full medal sport in 1988.
The tennis competition at the 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 27th to August 4th at Roland Garros.