VIDEO: UVA Women's Basketball Players Preview the 2024-2025 Season
Year 3 of the Coach Mox era of Virginia women's basketball is set to begin in less than a week. Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and her entire roster spoke to the media on Monday at John Paul Jones Arena to preview the 2024-2025 season.
Virginia Cavaliers On SI was in attendance for the media day and interviewed several players, including sophomore guard Kymora Johnson, junior guard Paris Clark, senior forward and Miami transfer Latasha Lattimore, sophomore forward and North Carolina transfer RyLee Grays, junior guard Yonta Vaughn, freshman forward Breona Hurd, graduate guard and Long Beach State transfer Casey Valenti-Paea, and graduate center Taylor Lauterbach.
Watch the video below to see each of the interviews and see the attached timestamps for when the interviews with each player begins:
0:00 - Kymora Johnson
2:37 - Paris Clark
4:06 - Latasha Lattimore
5:52 - RyLee Grays
7:25 - Yonta Vaughn
9:02 - Breona Hurd
9:50 - Casey Valenti-Paea
11:32 - Taylor Lauterbach
This season marks the first time that Coach Mox's entire roster is made of players she recruited to Virginia. That includes seven newcomers added this offseason, four transfers and three true freshmen.
In our interviews with the players, they discussed the process of integrating all of the newcomers with the returners and getting them up to speed on the program's culture and system. The Cavaliers also talked about expectations for this season after going 16-16 last year and making their first postseason appearance since 2018 by participating in the inaugural WBIT Tournament. UVA earned four victories against ranked opponents in ACC play last season, including an 80-75 victory over then-No. 5 Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash in a regular season finale at John Paul Jones Arena that was attended by nearly 12,000 fans, the highest attendance ever recorded in a women's college basketball game in the state of Virginia.
Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the ACC Women's Basketball Preseason Poll, as voted on by the league's 18 coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel. Additionally, UVA sophomore guard Kymora Johnson was selected to the 10-player Preseason All-ACC Team and garnered one first-place vote for Preseason Player of the Year. The Charlottesville native was named to the All-ACC Second Team and ACC All-Freshman Team, becoming the first Cavalier freshman to earn an All-ACC selection since Brandi Teamer in 2002. She was also one of only two sophomores picked to this year's Preseason All-ACC Women's Basketball Team, joining Hannah Hidalgo.
The 2024-2025 Virginia women's basketball season will begin on Monday, November 4th, when the Cavaliers host American at 7pm at John Paul Jones Arena. Before that, UVA will face Barton College in an exhibition game on Thursday, October 31st at 6pm at John Paul Jones Arena.
