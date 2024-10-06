VIDEO: UVA Women's Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights
The Virginia women's basketball team held its annual Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena, giving UVA fans their first look at this year's roster, which includes three true freshmen and four new transfers.
Watch some highlights from the 2024 UVA women's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage in the video below:
Watch video highlights from the men's basketball portion of the Blue-White Scrimmages here: Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights
Rather than dividing the roster into two teams for a true intrasquad scrimmage, Virginia scrimmaged its male practice squad for two 10-minute halves. The Cavaliers looked a little rusty early on, missing some layups and open jumpers and trailing the male practice squad 20-11 at halftime. They snapped out of it in the second period, though, outscoring the practice squad 25-9 and winning the scrimmage overall 36-29.
Virginia went with a starting five that featured sophomores Kymora Johnson, Olivia McGhee, and Edessa Noyan, true freshman guard Payton Dunbar, and Miami transfer forward Latasha Lattimore. Not playing in the scrimmage were Paris Clark, Taylor Lauterbach, and Maryland transfer Hawa Doumbouya. It was previously announced that Jillian Brown will miss the entire 2024-2025 season with an ACL injury she suffered back in May.
Edessa Noyan made the first two shots of the scrimmage and led all scorers with 11 points. She hit shots from a few different spots on the floor and also converted her only attempted three-pointer. Latasha Lattimore scored six points and Payton Dunbar, Breona Hurd, and Yonta Vaughn had five points apiece.
Before the men's basketball portion of the Blue-White Scrimmages began, there was a joint three-point shooting contest between the Virginia men's and women's basketball teams. Isaac McKneely and Olivia McGhee teamed up to take on Christian Bliss and Kymora Johnson. Bliss knocked down 18/25 threes to give his team an early lead, as Olivia McGhee hit 14/25 on her turn. Kymora Johnson converted 15/25 threes to try to protect her team's lead, but Isaac McKneely was not to be denied, hitting 22/25 three-point attempts to win the contest. McKneely and McGhee hit 36 threes, while Johnson and Bliss made 33 threes.
Stay tuned to Virginia Cavaliers On SI for more content on the Blue-White Scrimmages, including observations and takeaways from both the UVA men's and women's basketball scrimmages.
