Virginia Baseball Evens Series With Gritty Comeback Win Over Boston College
The comeback Cavaliers strike again. After a disappointing loss in Thursday's series opener at Fenway Park, UVA again had a quieter-than-usual offensive showing, but thanks to a stellar effort from the pitching staff, excellent defense, and some timely hits later in the game, the Cavaliers managed to record yet another come-from-behind victory, their 18th of the season.
No. 14 Virginia (32-12, 13-10 ACC) bounced back after giving up three runs in the first three innings to hold the Eagles scoreless for the final six frames and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to earn a gritty 4-3 victory over Boston College (21-20, 8-15 ACC) to even the series on Friday afternoon at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Massachusetts.
Virginia starter Owen Coady ran into some trouble in the bottom of the first, giving up two singles and a walk to load the bases and then a two-run double to Nick Wang. Coady walked the next batter, but then retired the next three to get out of the jam.
UVA answered with a pair of runs in the top of the second, as Jacob Ference tripled, Bobby Whalen walked, and then Eric Becker tripled to score both of them to tie things up at 2-2.
Coady's streak of seven-straight batters retired came to an end in the bottom of the third as Wang walked, stole second, moved to third on a groundout, and then scored on a single by Vince Cimini.
That 3-2 lead held through the fourth and fifth innings as Boston College starter John West continued to stay a step ahead of the Cavalier batters. Coady worked around a leadoff single in the fourth before getting replaced by Ryan Osinski, who allowed two baserunners, but induced an inning-ending double-play to close the fifth and keep it a one-run game.
Virginia finally cracked West again in the top of the sixth, as Casey Saucke hit a ground-rule double to lead things off, moved to third on a groundout, and then scored as Bobby Whalen delivered a two-out bouncing single down the right field line to tie the game.
Osinski shut the Eagles down in order in the bottom of the sixth and then Jay Woolfolk did the same in the seventh, posting back-to-back strikeouts along the way.
Neither team scored in the seventh and eighth, though the Eagles very nearly regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Woolfolk walked the first batter he faced and then hit the next. He got a groundout, but then walked another batter to load the bases with one out. Virginia called in Chase Hungate and he delivered in the clutch, retiring the next two batters, the second of which required an incredible diving grab from fellow pitcher Aidan Teel in left field to end the inning with the score still tied at 3-3.
Virginia capitalized in the top of the ninth, as Whalen worked a leadoff walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Anthony Stephan, who also reached base due to a throwing error. Luke Hanson executed a successful bunt to move the runners to second and third. Griff O'Ferrall hit a bouncing grounder to second base and the throw home was not in time to beat Whalen, who slid in safe headfirst to give UVA the lead. The ball also got away from BC catcher Parker Landwehr, but he recovered in time to throw it back to pitcher Bobby Chicoine, who tagged Stephan out in a play at the plate.
The next two Cavalier batters walked to load the bases, but Chicoine got Henry Ford to ground into a fielder's choice at third base to get out of the jam with UVA only leading by one.
Chase Hungate proved that one run was all he needed, needing only eight pitches to retire the side in order and secure Virginia's 4-3 victory. Hungate was credited with his sixth win of the season, leading the UVA pitching staff in that category. Thanks to the quality showing from the Cavaliers from a pitching and defense standpoint, they managed to win the game and tie the series up despite scoring just four runs on seven hits.
The series finale has been moved to 12:30pm on Saturday (original first pitch was 1pm) and will be streamed on ACC Network Extra as the Cavaliers and Eagles battle to decide the series winner.