LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Liberty Baseball Score
Pregame
RHP Matt Augustin is on the mound today and here is how Virginia is lining up:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. 1B Sam Harris
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. 3B Noah Murray
7. RF Kyle Johnson
8. RF Zach Jackson
9. C Jake Weatherspoon
It was a close call for the Cavaliers yesterday when they hosted Georgetown. It looked like the Hoyas were going to knock off UVA, but a late surge from the offense was able to push them over the finish line and get them their 17th win of the season. Will they be able to get No. 18 today?
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Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell