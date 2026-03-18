LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Liberty Baseball Score

Pregame

RHP Matt Augustin is on the mound today and here is how Virginia is lining up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. 3B Noah Murray

7. RF Kyle Johnson

8. RF Zach Jackson

9. C Jake Weatherspoon

It was a close call for the Cavaliers yesterday when they hosted Georgetown. It looked like the Hoyas were going to knock off UVA, but a late surge from the offense was able to push them over the finish line and get them their 17th win of the season. Will they be able to get No. 18 today?