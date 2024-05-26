Virginia Baseball Final Bracketology Update Before Selection Monday
Just one day remains until the complete 64-team field will be revealed for the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. Virginia (41-15) is a lock to get an at-large bid to the tournament and is likely to host a regional as a top 16 seed in the bracket, but what remains to be seen is what exact seed the Cavaliers will receive and who will join them in Charlottesville.
Virginia remains the No. 10 overall seed in the final D1Baseball Field of 64 Projections, released on Sunday on D1Baseball.com. UVA is predicted to host West Virginia, VCU, and Pennsylvania for the Charlottesville Regional.
D1Baseball has the Charlottesville Regional paired with the Tallahassee Regional, which features host and No. 7 overall seed Florida State, Louisiana, UCF, and Army. UVA was eliminated by FSU from the ACC Tournament in a 12-7 loss in pool play on Friday in Charlotte.
D1Baseball is projecting eight ACC teams to make the NCAA Tournament, including five teams hosting a regional: No. 3 North Carolina, No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Florida State, No. 10 Virginia, No. 12 NC State, Duke, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech.
Virginia arrives at the NCAA Tournament with a 41-15 overall record, which includes ACC series losses at Miami, at Duke, and against Georgia Tech and NC State, and ACC series wins over Wake Forest, at Pittsburgh (sweep), North Carolina, at Louisville, at Boston College, and Virginia Tech (sweep). UVA is ranked No. 12 in the RPI as of May 25th.
Virginia is tied for 9th in the country with 113 home runs, 2nd in batting average at .341, 3rd with 691 hits, 6th in on-base percentage at .431, and 6th in scoring offense with 541 runs. UVA's weakness has been its pitching staff, giving up double-digit runs in 13 different games this season.
Virginia is looking to host a regional at the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row and 11th time in program history. UVA is seeking its seventh trip to Omaha for the College World Series. The Cavaliers will learn their postseason fate when the selection show airs on Monday, May 27th at 12pm ET on ESPN2.
2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Schedule
Selection show: Monday, May 27th at 12pm ET on ESPN2
Regionals: Friday, May 31st-Monday, June 3rd
Super Regionals: Friday, June 7th-Monday, June 10th
College World Series: Friday, June 14th-Monday, June 24th