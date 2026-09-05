Virginia's baseball program picked up two Class of 2028 commitments on Saturday — one from top in-state pitcher Ty Howard and another from Raleigh, N.C. shortstop Thomas Piscorik.

Howard, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior right-hander, was named to the VHSL's Class 3 all-state team as a pitcher last spring at Spotswood High School in Penn Laird, near Harrisonburg, He helped the Trailblazers win the Class 3 state championship and was chosen Valley District player of the year.

His commitment was first reported by the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record.

‘28 Ty Howard

- Spotswood



Pure dominance over seven shutout innings. Attacked the zone with three pitches all for K’s. Advanced feel for CH.



FB 83-86 T87

CB 71-72

CH 70-74@ksallday19 @PrepBaseballVA #VAHS26 pic.twitter.com/b3PfBS4jPj — Prep Baseball VA/DC Scouting (@PrepBaseVAS) April 7, 2026

Shortly after Howard's news broke, Piscorik also announced his plans to sign with Virginia.

Piscorik attends Wakefield High School in Raleigh and is a 5-foot-11, 155-pound middle infielder and right-handed pitcher.

Howard is expected to be the top pitching prospect among Virginia's Class of 2028. He has a fastball that tops out in the high 80s and also throws a curveball and changeup.

According to MaxPreps, Howard went 8-0 as a sophomore with an 0.82 ERA in 11 starts. He struck out 86 batters and walked just 15 in 59.2 innings on the mound, without allowing an extra-base hit all season. He also batted .350 with 28 hits, four doubles, 21 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

Prep Baseball Report ranks Howard as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Virginia for the Class of 2028, behind only pitcher/infielder Trent O'Malley of Langley High School in Northern Virginia. Other outlets have Howard ranked No. 1.

Prep Baseball Report's evaluation of Howard reads: "For our staff, Howard may be the most intriguing arm in this class as this time. The long and rangy right hander is extremely young for the class (will not be 18 until after he gets on a college campus), has young features, plenty of room to grow into the frame, and an easy operation that just works.

"Clean arm swing, gets to his velo with ease, has two above average secondary pitches for the class, and pitches. Howard bursted onto the scene this spring for state champion Spotswood where he threw a number of big innings, including a five inning outing in the state championship game where he gave up one run and got the win. The 6-foot-3 right hander is a strike thrower with significant upside to go along with his present abilities."

About Piscorik, Prep Baseball Report wrote: "Primary shortstop fielding toward the middle-of-the-body and to the side as well. Made all the plays with a good idea. Accurate throws and changed slot and moved well on slow roller. Right-handed hitter starts from a moderate base with a coiling load and a moderate leg lift. Good hitting position with a functional stroke. Good path with bat speed and flashes of strength through the gaps. Functional and well repeated. Exciting player with a high ceiling. Named to the High School All-State Select Championship Top Prospect List."

Howard and Piscorik are Virginia's first official commitments for the Class of 2028. Head coach Chris Pollard has amassed a strong 2027 signing class as he prepares for his second season in Charlottesville.

Starting pitching was one of the areas of need for the Cavaliers, as they compiled a 5.42 team ERA in 2026 while going 37-23 and reaching the NCAA tournament.