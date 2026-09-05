Record watch — Virginia football on the verge of notable achievements

As an ACC contender, Virginia is entering rare grounds in program history. The Cavaliers have a real chance to win 11 games in consecutive seasons for the first time ever. Along the way, there are several other records Virginia could break. Here are a few of them.

All-time scoring leader in program history

Fifth-year kicker Will Bettridge is just five points away from becoming Virginia's all-time leading scorer. He contributed 10 points in the Cavaliers' beatdown of NC State, and is a near-lock to score at least five points Friday night against Norfolk State.

The current record holder is kicker Connor Hughes (2002-2005) with 332 points.

Most All-ACC players in a single season

Virginia had 15 All-ACC players last year. This 2026 team might be even better. With a healthier (and better) offensive line, a new Big Ten trio in the secondary and further developed players, the Cavaliers have a decent chance of breaking their record for most all-conference players in a season. That record is 16 All-ACC players, set by the 1996 team.

Record for QB rushing touchdowns in one game

This may come as a surprise, but Virginia's record for most rushing touchdowns by a QB in one game was set last year by Chandler Morris. He ran in for a TD three times in the Cavaliers win over No. 8 Florida State. The evidently agile Beau Pribula seems like a strong contender to easily match or break that record.

Quarterback rushing for over 100 yards in consecutive games

Another mark built for a player like Pribula, the last time a Cavalier signal-caller had back-to-back games of 100-plus rushing yards came in 2019. Virginia's quarterback was Bryce Perkins, who ended up leading the team to an Orange Bowl berth. Pribula may not reach those heights, but he seems like a lock to match or break Perkins' record based on Virginia's offensive philosophy.

More miscellaneous records

These records may or not not hold a great deal of significance, but they all seem realistically achievable based on the creative play calls, depth and talent on this 2026 roster:

Virginia scores 60 points (most recently 1997 vs. NC State)

Defense records a shutout (2021 vs. Duke)

No penalties all game (2023 at Miami)

Opposing team does not score a touchdown (2022 vs. Miami)

Opponent records zero tackles for loss (2016 vs. Central Michigan)

An offensive lineman catches a pass (2004, Elton Brown vs. No. 7 Florida State)

Defender records three interceptions in one game (2011, Rodney McLeod at Maryland)

Pick six by a defensive back (2019, Nick Grant vs. William & Mary)