Virginia Baseball Secures Back-to-Back Midweek Wins
After a successful trip down to Atlanta, where the Hoos earned a ranked series win against Georgia Tech, Virginia earned back-to-back midweek wins over VCU and Navy to kick off the Cavaliers' seven-game homestand. The two wins bring Virginia to 26-16 on the season as the Cavs continue to build their RPI in hopes of qualifying for the NCAA tournament.
April 29th - Virginia vs. VCU
Virginia hosted in-state foe VCU to start the homestand, with Eric Becker going yard to give the Hoos an early lead. The home run was Becker's third game with a home run, joining Henry Godbout as the only two Hoos to achieve that statistic this season.
The Rams fired back with two runs to steal the lead midway through the second inning. The runs came on a sacrifice fly and an RBI single.
Virginia rattled off seven runs in response to establish a firm 9-2 lead.
Aidan Teel opened up the scoring in the fourth inning with a crushing shot to right field to drive home two runs. Soon after, Henry Godbout drilled a three-run homer to close out the 4th inning that saw the Cavs score six runs to take an 8-2 lead.
Despite the large advantage, the Rams refused to back down, with Casey Kleinman hitting a three-run home run to cut the lead to three. In the bottom of the seventh, James Nunnallee drilled a hit to the right side to bring home Godbout.
The Rams refused to back down with two runs in the 8th before another run in the ninth, but the comeback fell short, allowing the Hoos to clinch a 9-8 victory.
April 30th - Virginia vs. Navy
After a strong win on Tuesday, Virginia returned to action against Navy with the game beginning at 3 pm rather than the originally scheduled 4 pm slot due to inclement weather.
Jacob Ferrence opened up the scoring for the Hoos with a solo home run in the bottom of the second. The homer was Ferrence's fifth of the season.
In the fourth, Chone James's hit brought Chris Arroyo home before Ferrence scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly. After that, Nunnallee scored on a wild pitch to give the Hoos a 4-0 lead.
Navy fired back with a run at the top of the fifth, but the effort fell short as the Virginia pitching tandem of Chris Arroyo, Wes Arrington, Matt Buchanan, and Drew Koenen held Navy to a run on three hits while striking out nine Midshipmen batters.
To finish the scoring, Henry Ford drove home Aidan Teel in the seventh inning after Teel recorded his 16th double of the season, giving Virginia a 5-1 win over Navy.
After two midweek wins, the Cavaliers will take a weeklong break for exams before hosting Towson on Wednesday, May 7th at 6 pm.